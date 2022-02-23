SCL IT Disputes Group: Restraining Contract Termination by Injunction - Wednesday 23 February 2022 @ 5 pm

Speakers:

Gideon Shirazi, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Zoe O'Sullivan QC, Serle Court

Iain Rutherford, Partner, Brodies



In this event, organised by the SCL IT Disputes Group, Gideon Shirazi of 4 Pump Court, Zoe O’Sullivan QC of Serle Court and Iain Rutherford of Brodies solicitors will discuss the principles on which relief may be granted to prevent one party from terminating an IT contract, and the issues which commonly arise, including:

Whether damages would be an adequate remedy for the applicant

Whether granting relief would force the parties to work together in circumstances where their relationship has broken down

The duration and terms on which relief may be granted

The position under Scots law

The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.

