SCL Cyber Security Masterclass 2022 - Tuesday 1 March 2022, London

When: 01/03/2022

Hosted and sponsored by Reed Smith LLP

Date: Tuesday 1 March 2022

Time: 1.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Reed Smith, Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose St, London EC2A 2RS



Please note: This event will take place in person subject to the public health guidance at the time. Please see the COVID requirements below.

Moderator:

Cynthia O’Donoghue, SCL Trustee, Partner, Reed Smith LLP

Speakers to include:

Lee Gluyas, Partner, CMS

The half-day masterclass event will include a live ‘real time’ ransomware attack scenario.

Following that scenario, there will be a discussion about forensic investigations and the 4 ‘Cs’ (collaboration, cooperation, coordination and communication) when trying to contain and respond to a cyberattack.

In addition there will be a panel discussion about legal crisis management and the other legal issues arising from a cyber breach, such as cyber insurance, reputational, supply chain, data protection and disputes.



