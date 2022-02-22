SCL Women in Tech Law Around the World: APAC - Tuesday 22 February 2022 @ 8.30 am

When: 22/02/22

Date: Tuesday 22 February 2022

Time: 8.30 am - 9.30 am

Venue: Online meeting - Book here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Chair:

Sue McLean, SCL Vice-Chair, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, IP, Data and Technology, Baker McKenzie



Speakers:

Sue-Ann Li, Head of Legal, Gojek, Singapore

Siranya Rhuvattana, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Bangkok

Simone Blakeney, Director, Legal, Paypal, Singapore

This is the second session in our Women in Tech Law Around the World series.

The technology sector is global and tech companies based in Asia Pacific have an impact on our working and personal lives. In this session, we will discuss with our panellists their roles in the tech law sector and their journey into tech law. We will also discuss some of the key legal and regulatory challenge facing the technology sector in APAC in 2022.

