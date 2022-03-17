SCL Sir Brian Neill Lecture 2022 to be given by The Rt Hon Sir Geoffrey Vos - Thursday 17 March 2022 @ 6 pm

When: 17/03/2022

Date: Thursday 17 March 2022

Time: 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, SCL President

The Rt Hon Sir Geoffrey Vos

The Rt Hon Sir Geoffrey Vos was called to the Bar by Inner Temple in 1977 and joined Lincoln’s Inn ad eundem in 1979. Sir Geoffrey took up his appointment as Master of the Rolls and Head of Civil Justice in England and Wales on 11 January 2021. As President of the Court of Appeal’s Civil Division, the Master of the Rolls is responsible for the deployment and organisation of the work of the judges as well as presiding in its courts, often hearing the most complex cases across the full range of civil, family and tribunal matters. Prior to this role he was Chancellor of the High Court of England and Wales having previously been appointed a Lord Justice of Appeal in 2013 and acted as President of the European Network of Councils for the Judiciary from June 2014 to June 2016. He was appointed a Justice of the High Court in October 2009. He sat as a judge internationally, in the Courts of Appeal of Jersey and Guernsey between 2005 and 2009, and in the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands between 2008 and 2009, having begun his judicial career as a deputy High Court Judge in 1999.

He was the Chairman of the Chancery Bar Association from 1999 to 2001 and of the Bar Council in 2007, having taken silk in 1993 after a career practising at the Chancery-Commercial Bar, both domestically and internationally. He is an Honorary Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge and a Trustee of the Slynn Foundation.

The SCL Annual Lecture honours the memory of Rt Hon Sir Brian Neill PC, a former President of SCL and pre-eminent pioneer of court technology. Past SCL lectures have been given by Lawrence Lessig, Sir Nigel Shadbolt, Dame Wendy Hall, The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Professor Richard Susskind OBE FRSE, Shannon Salter, Chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal in Canada and most recently, Haben Girma, Disability Rights Lawyer, Author, Speaker and the first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School.

