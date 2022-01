IFCLA 2022 Conference - Thursday 16 & Friday 17 June 2022, Helsinki, Finland

When: 16/06/2022

Date: Thursday 16 and Friday 17 June 2022

Venue: Hotel Kämp - Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki

IFCLA 2022 Conference in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of IFCLA

Sustainability and legal compliance in digital transformation

PROVISIONAL PROGRAMME

Welcome

Sustainability of legal compliance

Providing resilient legal systems

Data markets and digital ecosystems: upcoming DSA and DMA

International data transfers: privacy at a crossroads

AI and ethics

Cybersecurity and Cyberresilience

Celebration of 35 years of IFCLA

Please note that IFCLA conference is arranged subject to local Covid-19-restrictions and policies in force at the time of the event, which may require, by way of example, proof of Covid-19 vaccine.

For more information and to register please visit the website: https://ifcla.org/2022-conference/