37th BILETA Conference 2022 - April 12-14th - University of Exeter

When: 12/04/2022

Code:

The role of creativity in law

BILETA Conference 2022 warmly invites individuals to attend and participate in its critical and topical discussions on the future of law, technology and legal education. Papers are welcome from academics, researchers, practitioners, postgraduate students, those in business or practice, activists and anyone else with an interest in technology in the law (broadly construed) and legal education. Participants are welcome from any country to enjoy the scholarly, social and cultural experience of BILETA. In 2022, we will be meeting concurrently online and on the picturesque campus of the University of Exeter. It will be a fully hybrid conference. The theme is a consideration of the importance of creativity in law:

“It’s the same everywhere; everything can start you on a discussion of the world. And then you come to the question of ‘direction’, of the impetus, the motivation. Here you can see that there’s a particular juncture, at the root, where things go wrong. And this juncture is our concept of work. This is connected with the concept of art, but it’s no longer imbued with the concept of art, no longer imbued with concepts of creativity, no longer imbued with self –responsibility – this is impossible in the kind of system we live in.”[1]

Creativity is everywhere, yet we might argue that our laws do not fully realise the extent to which it has been critical for the development of society. Creativity has been of central importance to the development of the modern state, and yet creativity is something that has become increasingly side-lined. Concepts such as property can increasingly look outdated in the era of modern digital technologies. This has been particularly apparent with the development of new machinic technologies, such as 3D printing, as it has often been in the past with other technological developments. It is therefore only logical that a central theme of this conference should be to assess the importance of creativity in society, its role in legal regulation, and whether or not we should consider it more directly within law.

The event will have a number of parallel sessions, which will include:

Privacy, data protection and surveillance

Legal education, regulation, and technology-enhanced learning

Intellectual property law and technology

Digital cultures

Cybercrime and cyber security

Digital, cloud and internet regulation and governance

E-commerce, m-commerce and e-governance

Communications law and regulation

Future technologies and law

Human rights and technology

Sustainability, energy, technologies and law

Development and rural challenges

The conference will be held at the University of Exeter at The Forum and in Reid Hall. Please direct any queries to the Conference Chair, Dr James GH Griffin (j.g.h.griffin@exeter.ac.uk )

For more details please visit the website: https://www.bileta.org.uk/news/37th-bileta-conference-2022-april-12-14th-university-of-exeter/