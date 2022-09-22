SCL Annual Conference 2022 - Thursday 22 September 2022, IET, Savoy Place, London

When: 22/09/2022

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £660.00

Professional member: £360.00

SCL members book now and get the Early Bird rate £300 + VAT for members booking on or before 31 May 2022

Date: Thursday 22 September 2022

Venue: Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL. Map

Registration: from 8.30 am



@computersandlaw #SCLConf22



Early Bird rate £300 + VAT (£360) for SCL members booking on or before 31 May 2022

£550 + VAT (£660) for non-members



After 31 May 2022:

£350 + VAT (£420) for SCL and IFCLA members

£550 + VAT (£660) for non-members



Co-Chairs:

Cynthia O'Donoghue, SCL Trustee, Partner, Reed Smith LLP

Matthew Lavy, SCL Trustee, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

SCL is delighted to be holding this year’s SCL Annual Conference in person on Thursday 22 September 2022. It is being Co-chaired by SCL Trustees Cynthia O’Donoghue, Reed Smith and Matthew Lavy, 4 Pump Court and we will be returning to The IET in London for this special flagship event.

As always, the event will bring you expert speakers discussing and sharing insights on key tech law topics. There will also be plenty of opportunity for sharing ideas and real-life networking with fellow attendees and peers. In essence, the SCL Annual Conference is the place to be for the skills and innovations you need to understand in order to practice tech law in 2022 and beyond.



This will be a hybrid event so you can attend wherever you are in the world and still access this essential training.

For those able to attend in person, we look forward to welcoming you to the 2022 SCL Annual Conference.



Conference Programme - session topics to be confirmed shortly

8.30 am - 9.15 am: Registration



9.15 am - 9.25 am: Welcome – Cynthia O'Donoghue and Matthew Lavy



9.25 am – 10.00 am: Opening Keynote



10.00 am - 10.15 am: Flash Talk



10.15 am - 11.00 am:



11.00 am - 11.30 am - Coffee



11.30 am - 11.45 am: Flash Talk



11.45 am - 12.45 pm:



12.45 pm - 1.00 pm: Flash Talk



1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Lunch



2.00 pm – 2.40 pm:



2.40 pm - 2.55 pm: Flash Talk:



2.55 pm - 3.25 pm:



3.25 pm - 3.55 pm - Tea Break



3.55 pm - 4.10 pm: Flash Talk



4.10 pm - 4.50 pm:



4.50 pm – 5.30 pm:

5.30 pm – Closing remarks: Cynthia O'Donoghue and Matthew Lavy



Why you should attend this Conference

The SCL Annual Conference provides an unrivalled opportunity to hone your understanding of some of the critical tech law issues facing our sector. Debate and discussion among the knowledgeable audience will add depth and additional insight to the day’s presentations where you will also gain valuable practical takeaways to apply to your daily practice.

Who Should Attend?

Tech Lawyers (in private practice and in-house)

Tech Law academics and students

Tech sector professionals & managers who need to understand the regulatory environment

Anyone interested in global IT law

Networking and social opportunities

The Conference programme deliberately provides plenty of time to interact with peers and is the perfect opportunity to network, share experience and discuss the critical issues with fellow delegates, speakers and panellists. Plus, the benefit that the competence CPD regime allows this high-level engagement to count towards your ongoing education.



Booking fees include:

Attendance at the Conference

Conference materials

Refreshments and lunch

Drinks reception



Sponsorship Opportunities

Every type of organisation can benefit from the opportunity to sponsor our flagship event, including law firms and course providers. This could be your opportunity to widen your organisation’s reach by raising your profile with important opinion formers from the UK and beyond. Visit our dedicated Sponsorship Page for full details of the packages available.

Flash Talks: be part of the event

We are excited to include Flash Talks again in this year's programme and we’re inviting you to take part.



Here’s how it works: each flash talk will be a maximum of 10 minutes long and can be on any tech law topic you like. We’re looking for hot topics, inventive presentations and tangible learning for delegates to take away from the session (think "all you need to know about x"). Entry is open to anyone who hasn’t been a speaker at the SCL Annual Conference before - students to senior partners, in-house or private practice - but you should ideally have some presenting experience and be comfortable speaking in front of a large audience.



"This is a lively, format-busting way to shake up the day, and it’s a great opportunity to make a bit of a name for yourself too!" Mark O’Conor, SCL Vice-President



Please send short biographical details and an outline of the talk you would like to give to hello@scl.org.

The closing date for entries for the Flash Talks is Thursday 30 June 2022.



Conference fees:

The cost of attending the SCL Annual Conference on 22 September 2022 will be £300 + VAT (£360) for SCL and IFCLA members booking on or before 31 May 2022 and £350 + VAT (£420) thereafter. The cost of attending for non-members is £550 + VAT (£660).

Concessionary rates for academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact sarah.forster@scl.org for more information.



SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.

