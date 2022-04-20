When: 20/04/2022
Code:
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Date: Wednesday 20 April 2022
Time: 2.15 pm
Venue: Online - a Zoom link will be sent to all attendees
Company No. 1133537
Charity No. 266331
Society for Computers & Law
NOTICE is hereby given that the forty-seventh Annual General Meeting of the above Company will be held at 14.15 hours on Wednesday 20 April 2022 on Zoom, when the following Ordinary Business will be transacted:-
ORDINARY BUSINESS
By order of the Trustee Board
Caroline Gould (Company Secretary)
Dated this 21st day of March 2022
If you have any questions in relation to the AGM please contact Caroline Gould at caroline.gould@scl.org
NOTES
A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the above-mentioned meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the company, to attend and vote instead of him or her. The minutes of the forty-sixth Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2021 and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 can be found in the Company information page of this website.
If you would like to attend the meeting please email hello@scl.org
Caroline Gould
Company Secretary
Society for Computers and Law
Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.