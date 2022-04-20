Society for Computers and Law Annual General Meeting - Wednesday 20 April 2022 @ 2.15 pm

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date: Wednesday 20 April 2022

Time: 2.15 pm

Venue: Online - a Zoom link will be sent to all attendees



Company No. 1133537

Charity No. 266331

Society for Computers & Law

NOTICE is hereby given that the forty-seventh Annual General Meeting of the above Company will be held at 14.15 hours on Wednesday 20 April 2022 on Zoom, when the following Ordinary Business will be transacted:-

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Apologies for absence

To approve the minutes of the forty-sixth Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2021

To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021

To appoint new trustees or re-appoint trustees retiring by rotation.

By order of the Trustee Board

Caroline Gould (Company Secretary)

Dated this 21st day of March 2022



If you have any questions in relation to the AGM please contact Caroline Gould at caroline.gould@scl.org



NOTES

A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the above-mentioned meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the company, to attend and vote instead of him or her. The minutes of the forty-sixth Annual General Meeting held on 21 April 2021 and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 can be found in the Company information page of this website.

If you would like to attend the meeting please email hello@scl.org

Caroline Gould

Company Secretary

Society for Computers and Law

Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.

E: caroline.gould@scl.org

