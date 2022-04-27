SCL AI Group webinar- "Updates and Initiatives" - Wednesday 27 April 2022 @ 12 pm

When: 27/04/2022

This event is taking place online and will be recorded

Date: Wednesday 27 April 2022

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting

Special offer for SCL members : any SCL member paying to attend this session will receive a £15 discount on the cost of their attendance at the SCL AI Conference on 27 June.

Speakers:

Imogen Palmer, Associate Legal Counsel, Google

Tim Gordon, Co-Founder and Partner, Best Practice AI.

The SCL AI Group is pleased to be hosting its first meeting on Wednesday 27 April at 12pm.



The meeting (which will take place over Zoom) is open to all SCL members.



The meeting will include updates on topical issues from AI experts drawn from the supplier and customer side, plus leading academics.

The event will also give an update from the SCL AI Group Committee on two key initiatives: first, an Annual SCL AI Conference due to take place on 27 June 2022 (further details to follow) and, second, the Committee’s work on creating a precedent bank of AI specific clauses that can be used in contracts. Please look out for further details on these initiatives.



We hope you will join us for our inaugural event.

