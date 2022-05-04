SCL In-House Group webinar: Group Negotiation Expert Seminar - Wednesday 4 May 2022 @ 12 pm

When: 04/05/2022

A mini-masterclass in group negotiation with expert negotiator, Natalie Reynolds.

Date: Wednesday 4 May 2022

Time: 12 pm - 1.30 pm

Venue: Online meeting - Book here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Chairs:

Julia Barry, Legal Counsel, Santander

Joyce Lam, Legal Counsel, Checkout.com

Speaker:

Natalie Reynolds, Visiting Professor of Negotiation, Bayes Business School and MD Negotiation Centre of Excellence

The SCL In-House Group is delighted to present a mini masterclass in group negotiation with Natalie Reynolds.

For too long, negotiation has been seen as a skill requiring aggression, bullying behaviour and tough talk and as a result many people are frightened and intimidated by it. Natalie’s method is all about demystifying negotiation and providing an easy to use framework focused on creativity, problem solving and resilience that anyone can master.

This is set to be a fascinating masterclass and Q&A session with an expert negotiator.

A recording of the presentation will be available to view at the SCL website after the event.

Speaker's Details:

Natalie Reynolds is Visiting Professor of Negotiation at Bayes Business School, author of bestselling book ‘We Have a Deal’ and MD at the Negotiation Centre of Excellence. Natalie has worked with many of the world’s leading companies, business schools, governments and NGO’s including the United Nations, and has a reputation as one of the leading voices globally on diversity and negotiation.

About the SCL In-House Lawyers' Group

The SCL In-House Lawyers' Group is intended to be designed by in-house lawyers, for in-house lawyers and be a space to share experience, expertise and challenges and to support the personal and professional development of those working in-house. For more information about the Group, to join and to watch videos of previous sessions please click here: https://www.scl.org/inhouse

