When: 11/05/2022

A meeting of the Scottish SCL. In-person and online. Free to attend and open to all.

Date: Wednesday 11 May 2022

Time: 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm

Venue: Brodies LLP, 58 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BP

CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)



Speaker:

Victoria Baines, Trust & Safety Manager, Facebook

You will have heard a lot about the metaverse recently, but what exactly is it? And is it really that new? This talk will explore our emotional connections to cyberspace, our feelings of presence and co-presence – being there together – in online environments, and what this means for the intensity of our experience.



As technology promises ever more immersive, embodied experiences involving 360 degree vision, touch, and even taste, what might be the impacts on our personal and work lives of this merging of cyber and physical? Delving into cutting edge research, we will consider the potential for these technologies to help generate empathy for others, and possible applications. To date we have seen that all information and communications technology has the potential for misuse. Do citizens, businesses and governments need to have concern for privacy, safety, and security in the metaverse? How might these concerns differ from the ones we already have online, and what can we do to mitigate the risks? And what will be the implications for criminal evidence collection and presentation, law enforcement and justice?

Speaker Details:

Victoria Baines frequently contributes to major broadcast media outlets on digital ethics, cybercrime and the misuse of emerging technologies. Her areas of research include electronic surveillance, cybercrime futures, and the politics of security. She also provides research expertise to a number of international organisations.

For several years Victoria was Facebook’s Trust & Safety Manager for EMEA. Prior to this, Victoria led the Strategy team at Europol’s EC3, where she was responsible for the EU’s cyber threat analysis.

Victoria chairs the Security Panel of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists. She has an MA from Oxford and a doctorate from Nottingham.

In person event info:

Location: Brodies LLP, 58 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BP.

