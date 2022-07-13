SCL Conference - Back to basics: The Technology. Part 2 - Wednesday 13 July 2022, London

When: 13/07/2022

Non-member: £540.00

Professional member: £360.00

The ABCDE of Tech.

Date: Wednesday 13 July 2022

Time: 9.30 am - 5.00 pm (Registration from 9.00 am; drinks and speed networking from 4.00 pm)

Venue: DLA Piper, 160 Aldersgate St, Barbican, London EC1A 4HT. Map



Following the success of the SCL’s “Back to basics: the technology” (recordings available for purchase here), we’re delighted to announce Part 2.

This Conference is aimed at people who work in technical areas (e.g. tech lawyers, data protection advisors, and even law students) but who may not get much training on “the tech”.

This event covers all new material, and, as with Part 1, it doesn’t presuppose any technical knowledge – it really is “the basics”. Of course, if you have technical knowledge already, there’s still plenty here for you, including an opportunity to test your own earning, and to ask questions to delve deeper into topics.



There will also be four “ten minute tech talks” throughout the day. Please see below for details of how to apply to give a tech talk at this event.



9:30 - 09:45: Welcome and introduction

Chair: Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Founder, Fitzgerald Tech Law



09:45 - 10:35: Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Speaker: Catherine Hammon, Digital Transformation Knowledge Lawyer, Head of Advisory Knowledge, UK, Osborne Clarke LLP



What are they?

How do they work?

When might one use them?

How can they go wrong / work badly?

10:35 – 10:45: Ten Minute Tech Talk 1



10:45 - 11:35: Blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs

Speaker:

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Anne Rose, Managing Associate and Co-Lead of Blockchain Group, Mishcon de Reya LLP



What are they?

How do they work?

When might one use them?

How can they go wrong / work badly?

11:35 – 11:45: Ten Minute Tech Talk 2



11:45 - 12:00: Break



12:00 - 12:50: Bans, blocks, and “bad algorithms”

Speakers:

Rowenna Fielding, (Miss IG Geek)

Neil Brown, Managing Director, decoded.legal



A look at various tools used to tackle online content which is perceived as problematic

The session will cover in-platform moderation, content filtering, network-level controls, “shadow bans”, and other techniques



12:50 – 13:00: Ten Minute Tech Talk 3

13:00 - 14:00: Lunch



14:00 - 14:50: “The Cloud”

Speakers:

Chris James, Head of Digital Legal, Europe & UK, HSBC

Andy Crystal, Senior Corporate Counsel EMEA, Amazon Web Services (AWS)



What is “the Cloud”, and where is it?

Different models for use of the cloud (from CoLo to SaaS, and * everything in between)

Destruction of data in the cloud / cryptoshredding



14:50 – 15:00: Ten Minute Tech Talk 4

15:00 - 15:50: Data security and encryption

Speakers:

Simon Forrester, Zehuti

Henry Pelling, Associate, Commercial, Outsourcing and Technology Team, DLA Piper UK LLP

Encryption: at rest v in transit v object encryption, symmetric v asymmetric (inc PKI)

Encryption v hashing

End to end encryption – content filtering / child protection in end to end encrypted environments

content filtering / child protection in end to end encrypted environments Pseudonymity and re-identification

Securing data transfers



15:50 - 16:00: Wrap-up

Chair: Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Firm Founder, Fitzgerald Tech Law

16:00 - 17:00: Drinks and “speed networking”



Ten minute tech talks : a platform for new, or less experienced, speakers

If you have no, or little, experience in speaking at conferences and would like to build up your confidence, please consider giving a "ten minute tech talk".

As the name suggests, this is a ten minute slot - probably five minutes of "you", and five minutes for questions - to give a brief technical introduction to a topic of interest to you.

We have four ten minute tech talks spread throughout the day, and we have no fixed plans about what these should cover, beyond them being (a) technical, not legal, and (b) of interest to an audience of tech lawyers.

We will have experienced and friendly speakers available beforehand, and on the day, to assist you in your preparations, and to help assuage any last minute nerves. This is a learning opportunity, and SCL will do its best to support you and help you shine.

If you'd like to submit a talk for consideration, please email hello@scl.org, with the subject line "10 minute tech talk proposal" by Friday 10 June 2022 and include in your email:

the theme you would like to cover. We will use this to help pick topics, to ensure a good mix of content throughout the day.

a sentence or two about your conference speaking experience. This is an opportunity for people who have little, or no, previous experience - we are likely to prioritise those with less experience over those with more.

a sentence or two about you. We are keen to showcase people interested in tech law with different backgrounds and experiences. And, frankly, to weed out any vendor pitches!

The SCL will decide which talks get offered a slot, and their decision is final. We will notify everyone - successful or unsuccessful - by Tuesday 21 June 2022.

10 minute tech talk speakers get free admission to the Conference, including the networking. There may also be some assistance available to help with travel costs to the Conference – please request more details when submitting your application to speak at this event.



Many thanks to DLA Piper UK LLP for hosting and sponsoring this event







SCL, Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH, UK. Tel: +44 (0)7948 517049 Email: hello@scl.org

Conference fees:

The cost of attending the SCL Back to Basics Conference on 13 July 2022 in London will be £300 + VAT (£360) for SCL members and £450 + VAT (£540) for non-members.

SCL bursaries towards the cost of attending this Conference: If your firm is already sending a full-price delegate to this event, you are invited to nominate a tech law "rising star" to attend this event at a reduced rate. "Rising stars" are expected to record their impressions of the Conference - this can take any form and we encourage you to get creative (make a word cloud, sketch a cartoon, record a video, write a poem!) This will then be published on the SCL website and shared on our social media platforms after the Conference. Assisted places at the Conference cost £100 + VAT. Please send details of your nominee to Sarah Forster at sarah.forster@scl.org

Concessionary rates: for academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact hello@scl.org for more information.

How to book: If you wish to attend this event please book online or email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice.



Fees can be paid by credit card or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this event must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of the Conference.

SCL Membership: (Valid for 12 months from date paid): £145.00. NB: Non-members who join SCL at the same time as applying to attend the Conference are entitled to attend the Conference at the members' rate.



SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.

