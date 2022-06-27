When: 27/06/2022
Non-member: £234.00
Professional member: £150.00
A half day event organised by the SCL AI Group
Hosted and sponsored by Simmons & Simmons
Date: Monday 27 June 2022
Time: 3.00 pm - 6.00 pm (Registration from 2.30 pm; drinks and networking from 6.00 pm)
Venue: Simmons & Simmons, Citypoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS. Map
Keynote speaker:
The Rt. Hon. Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls
Speakers to include:
Lord Clement-Jones, Co-Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on AI
Professor Ryan Abbott, Professor of Law and Health Sciences, University of Surrey
Jacob Turner, Barrister, Fountain Court Chambers
Matthew Lavy, Barrister, 4 Pump Court
Charlie Lyons-Rothbart, Senior Associate, Taylor Vinters
Moderators to include:
Minesh Tanna (Chair of the SCL AI Group), Partner and Global AI Lead, Simmons & Simmons
Shanthini Satyendra, Managing Legal Counsel Technology & Innovation, Santander, SCL Fellow
Lorna Woods, Professor of Internet Law, University of Essex
Iain Munro, Barrister, 4 Pump Court
Sessions
Administration notes:
The cost of attendance at this event is £125 + VAT (£150) for SCL members and £195 + VAT (£234) for non-members. Bookings can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. Any SCL member who paid to attend the AI Group session on 27 April will receive a £15 discount on the cost of their attendance at this Conference. Please mention this discount when submitting your booking to hello@scl.org
Concessionary rates: for academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact hello@scl.org for more information.
How to book: If you wish to attend this event please book online or email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice.
Fees can be paid by credit card or bank transfer.
Please note: All invoices for attendance at this event must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date, or prior to the date of the Conference - whichever date is earlier.
SCL Membership: (Valid for 12 months from date paid): £145.00. NB: Non-members who join SCL at the same time as applying to attend the Conference are entitled to attend the Conference at the members' rate. Membership of SCL includes full access to the content of this website, access to all online issues of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" and the monthly News Review https://www.scl.org/issues plus discounted rates to attend SCL events. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact: Sarah Forster, Tel: +44 (0)7948 517049 Email: hello@scl.org
Booking terms and conditions: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the full conference fee. Cancellations will only be accepted and refunds made in respect of written cancellations received and acknowledged by SCL HQ by 10.00 hours on Monday 20 June 2022.
Substitute delegates
If you are unable to attend, a substitute may attend in your place provided that you notify the SCL office in advance (hello@scl.org or 07948 517049) and pay the appropriate registration fee.
It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the venue, content or timing of an event or to substitute speakers. The safety and wellbeing of our delegates is paramount and therefore in-person events may be converted to online events due to government restrictions or travel disruption.
SCL Code of conduct for SCL events
SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.
