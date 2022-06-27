SCL AI Conference - Monday 27 June 2022, London

A half day event organised by the SCL AI Group

Hosted and sponsored by Simmons & Simmons



Date: Monday 27 June 2022

Time: 3.00 pm - 6.00 pm (Registration from 2.30 pm; drinks and networking from 6.00 pm)

Venue: Simmons & Simmons, Citypoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS. Map

Keynote speaker:

The Rt. Hon. Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls

Speakers to include:

Lord Clement-Jones, Co-Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on AI

Professor Ryan Abbott, Professor of Law and Health Sciences, University of Surrey

Jacob Turner, Barrister, Fountain Court Chambers

Matthew Lavy, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Charlie Lyons-Rothbart, Senior Associate, Taylor Vinters

Moderators to include:

Minesh Tanna (Chair of the SCL AI Group), Partner and Global AI Lead, Simmons & Simmons

Shanthini Satyendra, Managing Legal Counsel Technology & Innovation, Santander, SCL Fellow

Lorna Woods, Professor of Internet Law, University of Essex

Iain Munro, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Sessions

Applying AI in practice – hear about real-life AI use cases from individuals involved in the development or deployment of AI





– hear about real-life AI use cases from individuals involved in the development or deployment of AI Update on AI legal issues – summary of recent developments in AI cases and AI transactional issues





– summary of recent developments in AI cases and AI transactional issues Impact of AI regulation – discussion on topical AI regulatory issues, including current views on draft EU AI Act





– discussion on topical AI regulatory issues, including current views on draft EU AI Act Keynote speech

