SCL SESG Group webinar: ESG in lawyers’ day-to-day work – Tuesday 5 July 2022 @ 4 pm

When: 05/07/2022

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

This event is taking place online and will be recorded

Date: Tuesday 5 July 2022

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.15 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - click here to book a place

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Please consider making a donation to help support our work, and in particular our student schemes, by buying SCL a coffee.

@computersandlaw



In this panel discussion our experts will discuss lawyers’ day-to day work in ESG.

ESG – Environmental, Social and Governance – is increasingly influenced by legal teams who can help shape the culture and corporate decision-making of companies. This webinar will discuss: existing initiatives that lawyer should be aware of and what lawyers can proactively do to further ESG.

Our panel consists of:

1. Sarah Ellington, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP Sarah is a Partner in Dispute Resolution. Sarah is one of only a few lawyers to combine experience on complex and high-profile group litigation with advising on complaints to non-judicial mechanisms, such as OECD National Contact Points, UN Special Procedure mandates and private, sector-based accountability mechanisms and is particularly known for her work on ESG.

2. Nick Root, Senior Legal Counsel at Vodafone Group Legal. Nick brings the perspective of how Vodafone is working on its three purpose pillars: Digital society, Inclusion for all and Planet.

3. Damian Croker, Arbitrator, Mediator and CEO, LegalTech. Damian sits as an arbitrator and mediator and is the Co-founder of ODRPlat Limited, the first carbon neutral dispute resolution platform. He is the Campaign for Greener Arbitrations Latin America Chair. He is also a Climate Change Project Team Member at Mediators Beyond Borders International.

4. Ian Hagg, Director of Responsible Business from DLA Piper. DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries. Ian works to ensure that DLA Piper leads as a responsible, ethical and sustainable organisation.

5. Raluca Radu, Co-Founder at LISI, General Counsel of The Impact Facility, and Investments and Governance Lead Counsel at Fairphone (and ex-General Counsel). Raluca translates a sustainability-focused business model into legal practice at Fairphone – the first tech company to create a fair smartphone and The Impact Facility, whose purpose is to design scalable, sustainable supply chains in the tech sector. Fairphone has been listed three times on TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions and the Impact Facility is supported by a broad group of important tech players in the market.

Click here for more information about the SCL SESG Group

Administration Notes:

This event is free to attend and open to all - Book here

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org



Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



This event is brought to you free of charge as a benefit of your SCL membership, but you may want to support SCL, and in particular our student schemes, by making a donation:



Code of conduct at SCL events

The Society for Computers and Law (SCL) is dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices.

We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media.

Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.