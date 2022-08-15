SCL "Tech Law Summer Cinema" - Monday 15 August 2022 - Thursday 25 August 2022 @ 12 pm

When: 15/08/2022

SCL has curated a programme of engaging and relevant content from its training library to be shown online for free for SCL members.

Date: Monday 15 August - Thursday 25 August 2022 (see full details below)

Time: From 12 pm - 2.30 pm each day

Venue: Online - click this link to join the screenings each day: SCL Tech Law Summer Cinema

Fee: The SCL "Tech Law Summer Cinema" is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

SCL "Tech Law Summer Cinema" Programme

Day 1 – Monday 15 August @12 pm

SCL Student Bytes: AI and the Law

AI Ethics and Regulation

Day 2: - Tuesday 16 August @12 pm

SCL In-House Group – Group Negotiation

SCL Women in Tech Law Group " Around the World: US"

Day 3 – Wednesday 17 August @12 pm

SCL Women in Tech Law Group: The Future of FinTech

SCL Student Bytes: Let’s Talk About Crypto

SCL Tea & Tech: Quantum Computing

Day 4 – Thursday 18 August @12 pm

SCL Trainee Group – Ransomware

SCL Tea & Tech: Demystifying the Dark Net with Neil Brown and Alex Bloor

SCL In-House Group: What Every Lawyer Should Know about Smart(er) Contracts, Cryptoassets and Digital Disputes

Day 5: - Friday 19 August @12 pm

SCL Women in Tech Law Group: Finding Your Work Tribe

SCL Women in Tech Law Group "Around the World: APAC"

Day 6 – Monday 22 August @12 pm

In Conversation: Neil McGovern – Free Software Unfettered

SCL Tea & Tech : APIs

SCL Tea & Tech: Visual Programme Management with Volker Matz

Day 7 – Tuesday 23 August @12 pm

SCL Sir Brian Neill Lecture 2022 – The Future for Dispute Resolution

SCL Tea & Tech: Limitation and Exclusion Clauses with Gideon Shirazi

Day 8 – Thursday 25 August @12 pm

AI and Human Rights

SCL Tea & Tech: MedTech

