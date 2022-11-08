SCL Digital Media Group Masterclass - Tuesday 8 November 2022, Bristows, London

When: 08/11/2022

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge.

Hosted and sponsored by Bristows LLP

Organised by the SCL Digital Media Group

Date: Tuesday 8 November 2022

Time: 1 pm – 5 pm

Venue: Bristows LLP, 100 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0DH. Map

Chair:

Benson Egwuonwu, Associate, DAC Beachcroft

Speakers:

Marlon Cohen, Senior Associate, RPC

Rupert Cowper-Cowles, Partner, RPC

Marc Linsner, Associate, Bristows LLP

Sara Sefton, Associate, Bristows LLP

Hope Williams, Barrister, 5RB

Lizzie Williams, Senior Associate & Solicitor Advocate, Harbottle & Lewis LLP

Join us for this half-day masterclass dedicated to digital media, exploring the latest trends in this space and the legal considerations arising from them. This is an essential event for lawyers working in, or advising clients on, digital media.

Sessions:

Update on the Online Safety Bill

Rupert will look at the Government’s Online Safety Bill, which seeks to address illegal and harmful content on the Internet with the aim of safeguarding UK citizens online. The UK is going to be the first liberal democracy to have this kind of legislation, and while the legislation is well intended, there are potential negative impacts that the Bill could have.

Converged Content

Marlon will look at changes impacting the digital media and content industries in recent years, as well as proposed regulatory changes that have come out of the Government's Broadcasting White Paper and Digital and Audio Review. A number of sweeping changes have been proposed by earlier on this year in terms of the structure and regulation of the communications and content industries, and we will look at whether those are likely to be overhauled by the Truss administration.

NFTs and IP Rights

Sara and Marc will look at the subsistence of IP rights in NFTs including trade marks, copyright, design rights and the surrounding issues. They will also consider some of the interesting IP questions raised by use of this new technology in an area which has not yet been fully explored by the UK Courts.

Lizzie will cover:



Common causes of NFT-related disputes;

How to minimise the risk of disputes involving NFTs; and

Various approaches to resolving NFT disputes.

Case law round up

Hope will provide a multi-jurisdictional update on recent cases of interest in the digital media space, focussing on:

Liability of social media platforms and search engines, including for the spread of misinformation;

Cyber-breach injunctions and issues in persons unknown cases; and

Litigation involving NFTs

Speaker details:

Marlon Cohen

Marlon is an experienced commercial lawyer in the top commercial practice in the UK specialising in complex strategic work for clients in the technology, media and retail sectors. He regularly works on complex commercial work with a digital media focus including sponsorship and endorsement deals (including recent sponsorship tie-ups with Team GB and Paralympics GB for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics), marketing related agreements (such as creative agency, media buying, and talent agreements), broadcasting, digital content and production agreements, publishing deals, as well as more tech/digital focused deals (including gaming platform, digital multiplex, content distribution and transmission arrangements).

Rupert Cowper-Cowles

Rupert Cowper-Cowles is an experienced litigator at RPC specialising in media and data disputes. Rupert defends a wide range of publishers and data controllers, including media organisations, online platforms, broadcasters, NGOs, book publishers, freelance journalists and charities.

Benson Egwuonwu

Benson is an associate in the Commercial Litigation team at DAC Beachcroft. Benson acts in a variety of commercial disputes, including media, defamation, harassment, intellectual property and privacy. He has advised clients across a range of sectors including healthcare, technology and consumer goods. Benson has a particular interest in online content regulation and has advised on takedowns of unlawful content.

Marc Linsner

Marc is an associate in the brands team at Bristows. Alongside Sara and other members of the team, he works on advisory and contentious matters relating to all ‘soft’ IP rights, including IP litigation in UK and EU Courts, domain name and company name disputes, as well as advising brands in relation to advertising, anti-counterfeiting, strategies for online infringements and more recently, the potential IP issues concerning the issuance and online trading of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Sara Sefton

Sara is an associate in the brands team at Bristows. Alongside Marc and other members of the team, she works on advisory and contentious matters relating to all ‘soft’ IP rights, including IP litigation in UK and EU Courts, domain name and company name disputes, as well as advising brands in relation to advertising, anti-counterfeiting, strategies for online infringements and more recently, the potential IP issues concerning the issuance and online trading of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Hope Williams

Hope is a barrister at 5RB. Her practice encompasses defamation, privacy, harassment and data protection both pre- and post- publication. Her recent work includes acting for the BBC in the case brought by the Attorney General to injunct the disclosure of the identify of an MI5 covert human intelligence source (led by Lord Pannick QC and Adam Wolanski QC).

Lizzie Williams

Lizzie is a dispute resolution lawyer at Harbottle & Lewis LLP with a particular interest in disputes relating to innovative technologies and digital transformation, including disputes involving traditional IT contracts (e.g. software development, outsourcing, licensing), disputes involving blockchain technology (e.g. NFTs, crypto fraud) and contractual disputes for technology businesses.

