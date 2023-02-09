SCL Annual IT Contracts Update 2023 - Thursday 9 February 2023, London

When: 09/02/2023

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £288.00

Professional member: £144.00

Date: Thursday 9 February 2023

Time: 4.00 pm - 6.15 pm (Registration from 3.30 pm; refreshments and networking from 6.15 pm)

Venue: Herbert Smith Freehills, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EG. Map



Hosted and sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

@computersandlaw @HSFlegal



Speaker:

Richard Stephens, Principal, LORS

Richard Stephens, the acknowledged guru of IT contract law, is presenting his unmissable annual update to SCL once again in 2023 and we're delighted to be back in-person at Herbert Smith Freehills in London.

Hundreds of delegates over the years will testify to the usefulness of this event in which Richard distils the key cases decided over the year and encapsulates what they mean for the commercial tech lawyer. Importantly, Richard ranges much further than pure tech law to bring you the lessons learnt from contract cases in other areas of practice, many of which might normally go under your radar, and uses his practical experience in IT contracts to present ideas of how to cope with any changes.

All delegates will receive a PDF copy of Richard’s legendary slides to take away, which provide the backbone of his talk and provide an incredibly useful resource for use in your daily practice. This is the only session where Richard's slide pack will be made available to delegates. Not only this, but the event will be recorded and delegates will have access to the recording to re-watch at their leisure.

All commercial tech lawyers – both in-house and in private practice – in the UK and around the world - should sign up to this session. This session will be specially tailored to the requirements of the SCL, an audience that Richard understands so well.

"Some of the most useful training hours you will spend this year, and essential to ensure your IT Contract Law knowledge is current. I often tell people I would not like to miss it and then meet an attendee on the other side of the negotiation table!" Mark Lumley, SCL Trustee.

What are you waiting for?



Speaker Details:

Richard Stephens is the founder of LORS, the Law Office of Richard Stephens, where he has worked for 15 years as a commercial lawyer specialising in the world of IT. Since then, he has broadened out his practice and now also works as a mediator and arbitrator in technology disputes as well as providing some well known training courses in commercial law. Richard was one of the first lawyers to start writing about Agile and its impact on commercial contracts and two decades ago he led an industry-wide committee seeking to produce a contract aimed at DSDM development. Richard is a past Chair of the SCL and continues his involvement and is perhaps best known in the SCL for his annual contract law lectures.



Administration Notes:



