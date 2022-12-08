SCL Policy Forum 2022 - "Present and Future Law for 3D Internet"- Thursday 8 December 2022, London

When: 08/12/2022

Analysing the impact of the metaverse and related technologies on the law and exploring policy options

Hosted and sponsored by: Queen Mary University of London



Date: Thursday 8 December 2022

Time: 2 pm – 6 pm

Venue (In-person): Queen Mary University of London - and also online for those who wish to attend remotely.



Whether it is the successor in state of Web 2.0 or a hype is yet to be decided, but it is likely that some form of metaverse and its related technologies are here to stay, representing fertile grounds for business, artistic, educational and personal development. The feasibility of those developments depend both on the technology and on the existence of a well-defined regulatory framework that provides legal certainty. At times when the legal and regulatory implications of the metaverse are not clear, understanding the trends and options becomes peremptory for legal practitioners, businesspersons, academics and policy makers, to have the ability to meet clients and society’s expectations.

SCL, with the mission to inform and educate legal and technology professionals, academics and students and the wider audience on the impact of IT on law and legal practice, is co-organising the 2022 SCL Policy Forum, to analyse the impact of metaverses and related technologies on the law and explore policy options. SCL has teamed up with Queen Mary University of London, QMUL, a Russell Group university premier in the development of new technologies and the analysis of the relationship between law and technology, with its School of Business and Management, the Centre for Commercial Law Studies and the Digital Environment Research Institute.

The SCL Policy Forum will take place on the afternoon of 8 December 2022 at QMUL and after discussing the different meanings of metaverse, it will address privacy in the metaverse, intellectual property issues in virtual environments, avatars harmful behaviour, and metaverses and the future of work. Each of the topics will be discussed by a panel of experts from industry, academia, legal professions and policy makers.



Programme:

13:30 - 14:00. Registration

14:00: Introduction

14:15 - 14:30 The Metaverse: future or fuzz?



14:30 - 15.15: Privacy in the Metaverse



15:15 - 16.00: Intellectual Property in the Metaverse

16:00: Coffee break

16:15 - 17:00: Regulation and Policing of Harm in the Metaverse



17:00 - 17:45 - The Future of Work and the Metaverse



17:45 - Closing remarks:

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, President, Society for Computers and Law



18.00: Close of Policy Forum and Drinks Reception



