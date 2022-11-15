SCL Women in Tech Law - Navigating a Tech Law Career - Tuesday 15 November 2022 @ 12pm

When: 15/11/2022

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

This event is taking place online and will be recorded

Date: Tuesday 15 November 2022

Time: 12.00 pm - 1.00 pm

Venue: Online meeting - Book here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Please consider making a donation to help support our work, and in particular our student schemes, by buying SCL a coffee.

Chair:

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court and member of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group

Panellists:

Debbie Le Sueur, Head of Legal - Digital and Technology, Capita plc.

Catherine Bingham, Partner, Dentons

Deirdre Moynihan, Partner, Kemp & Co

In our latest WiTL session, we will discuss with our panellists their current roles, their journey into tech law, how they have navigated opportunities and challenges and share top tips for junior lawyers and students.

Speaker details:

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court and member of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group. Rebecca has a particular interest in technology and intellectual property. She is regularly instructed on disputes involving bespoke software, defective IT systems and the use of a robo-advice model across a range of issues including data security, cyber security and intellectual property. Prior to joining 4 Pump Court, Rebecca worked at Dropbox's European Headquarters, where her work focused on assisting clients in the large-scale deployment of cloud technology. She has published several articles on the topic of technology and the law in both national and international publications.

Debbie Le Suer, Head of Legal - Digital and Technology, Capita plc. Debbie has over 20 years’ legal / commercial experience and is currently part of the senior leadership team of the Technology and Software Shared Service, as well as the Legal Function, at Capita.

Catherine Bingham, Partner, Dentons. Catherine has specialized in advising on major technology, infrastructure and outsourcing and technology projects for over 25 years and co-leads Denton's UK government practice. Catherine's role regularly includes advising on strategy, leading on drafting and negotiating significant project contracts and advising on the procurement, tendering and evaluation processes. On the private sector side, Catherine has acted for technology suppliers and for customers in a wide range of industry sectors, including energy, transport and infrastructure, financial services, and retail. She is consistently rated as a leader in the technology and outsourcing fields.

Deirdre Moynihan, Partner, Kemp & Co. Deirdre specializes in all aspects of contract, commercial, intellectual property and data law as they apply to new technologies. Deirdre regularly advises on large-scale digital transformation projects driven by the move to cloud computing, hybrid clouds and other “as a service” technologies. She acts for both suppliers and customers on all layers of the tech stack and advises on complex issues of IP and data law as applied to new technologies and on how changes in law (e.g., GDPR, the Copyright in the Digital Single Market Directive) affect existing and new technologies.

Administration Notes:

This event is free to attend and open to all - Book here

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org



Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



This event is brought to you free of charge as a benefit of your SCL membership, but you may want to support SCL, and in particular our student schemes, by making a donation:



Code of conduct at SCL events

The Society for Computers and Law (SCL) is dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices.

We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media.

Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.