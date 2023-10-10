Society for Computers and Law 50th Anniversary Conference - Tuesday 10 October 2023, London

When: 10/10/2023

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £816.00

Professional member: £408.00

In-person and also available to attend online

Society for Computers and Law 50th Anniversary Conference (Fully hybrid)

Date: Tuesday 10 October 2023

Venue: Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL.

Registration: from 8.30 am

@computersandlaw #SCLConf23



Early bird booking rate for bookings made before 31 May 2023:

SCL members: £340 + VAT - including a free copy of the SCL 50th Anniversary Book

Non-members: £680 + VAT - including a free copy of the SCL 50th Anniversary Book

Co-Chairs:

Trish Shaw, Chair, Society for Computers and Law, CEO, Beyond Reach

Sue McLean, Vice-Chair, Society for Computers and Law, Partner, Baker McKenzie



Conference Keynotes



Opening keynote:

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, President, Society for Computers and Law

Mark O’Conor, Vice President, Society for Computers and Law, Partner and Global Co-Chair, Technology Sector, DLA Piper



Closing keynote:

Christina Demetriades, General Counsel, Europe - Global Sales & Delivery, Accenture



Speakers to include:

Alice Esuola-Grant, Commercial Associate, Bristows

Vinod Bange, Partner, Baker McKenzie

Professor Ian Walden, Professor of Information and Communications Law and Head of the Institute of Computer and Communications Law in the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary, University of London.

Minesh Tanna, Partner, Disputes & Investigations, Simmons & Simmons LLP

Boudien Moerman, Head of Group Legal, SUSE



Conference Programme:

8.30 am - 9.15 am: Registration

9.15 am - 9.25 am: Welcome, Trish Shaw, Chair, Society for Computers and Law, CEO, Beyond Reach and Sue McLean, Vice-Chair, Society for Computers and Law, Partner, Baker McKenzie

9.25 am - 10.00 am: Opening Keynote

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, President, Society for Computers and Law

Mark O’Conor, Vice President, Society for Computers and Law, Partner and Global Co-Chair, Technology Sector, DLA Piper



10.00 am - 10.45 am: Digital Media: Regulating the Internet for the Next Age



10.45 am - 11 am: Flash talk

11.00 am - 11.30 am: Coffee

11.30 – 11.45 am: Flash talk

11.45 pm - 12.30 pm: Tech Disputes - The most significant cases in the last 50 years and future trends

12.30 pm - 12.45 pm: Flash talk

12.45pm - 2.00 pm: Lunch

2.00 pm - 2.45 pm: Data Protection: The Future of Privacy and Identity

2.45 pm - 3pm: Flash talk

3 pm - 3.45 pm: Digital Infrastructure and Telecoms

3.45 pm - 4.00 pm: Tea Break

4.00 pm - 4.15 pm: Flash talk

4.15 pm - 5.00 pm: Contracting for AI in a Global World

5.00 pm - 5.40 pm: Closing Keynote

Christina Demetriades, General Counsel, Europe - Global Sales & Delivery, Accenture



5.40 pm: Closing remarks, Trish Shaw, Chair, Society for Computers and Law, CEO, Beyond Reach and Sue McLean, Vice-Chair, Society for Computers and Law, Partner, Baker McKenzie

5.45 pm: Drinks Reception



Sponsorship opportunities will be available for the SCL 50th Anniversary Conference and will be published soon. Please contact Maddie Southorn maddie.southorn@scl.org to register your interest.



Why you should attend the SCL 50th Anniversary Conference

The SCL Annual Conference provides an unrivalled opportunity to hone your understanding of some of the critical tech law issues facing our sector. Debate and discussion among the knowledgeable audience will add depth and additional insight to the day’s presentations where you will also gain valuable practical takeaways to apply to your daily practice.

Who Should Attend?

Tech Lawyers (in private practice and in-house)

Tech Law academics and students

Tech sector professionals & managers who need to understand the regulatory environment

Anyone interested in global IT law

Networking and social opportunities

The Conference programme deliberately provides plenty of time to interact with peers and is the perfect opportunity to network, share experience and discuss the critical issues with fellow delegates, speakers and panellists. Plus, the benefit that the competence CPD regime allows this high-level engagement to count towards your ongoing education.



Booking fees include:

Attendance at the Conference

Conference materials

Refreshments and lunch

Drinks reception



Sponsorship Opportunities

Every type of organisation can benefit from the opportunity to sponsor our flagship event, including law firms and course providers. This could be your opportunity to widen your organisation’s reach by raising your profile with important opinion formers from the UK and beyond. More details will be available soon - please contact Maddie Southorn maddie.southorn@scl.org to register your interest.



Enquiries: SCL, Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH, UK. Tel: +44 (0)7948 517049 Email: hello@scl.org



Conference fees:

Early bird booking rate for bookings made before 31 May 2023:

SCL members: £340 + VAT - including a free copy of the SCL 50th Anniversary Book

Non-members: £680 + VAT - including a free copy of the SCL 50th Anniversary Book



For bookings made after 31 May 2023:

SCL members: £400 + VAT - including a free copy of the SCL 50th Anniversary Book

Non-members: £800 + VAT - including a free copy of the SCL 50th Anniversary Book



Offer: Any organisation that purchases 3 places at the member rate at the same time is entitled to a 4th place for an SCL member free of charge. 5th and any subsequent member bookings made after that will be half price. This offer is open to SCL members only and is not available online - please email hello@scl.org to make a block booking and take advantage of this offer.



SCL "rising star" bursaries: If your organisation is already paying for a full-price delegate, you are invited to nominate a tech law "rising star" to attend this event at a reduced rate. "Rising stars" are required to record their impressions of the Conference - this can take any form and we encourage you to get creative (make a word cloud, sketch a cartoon, record a video, write a poem!) This will then be published on the SCL website and shared on our social media platforms after the Conference. Assisted places at the Conference cost £170 + VAT. Please send details of your nominee to Sarah Forster at sarah.forster@scl.org



Concessionary rates for academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact sarah.forster@scl.org for more information.



How to book: If you wish to attend this event please book online or email hello@scl.org and request an invoice.



VAT invoices will be issued to all delegates.

Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is the earlier.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



Booking terms and conditions for the Society for Computers and Law 50th Anniversary Conference: Application online or by email constitutes a firm booking and an undertaking to pay the full conference fee. Cancellations will only be accepted and refunds made in respect of written cancellations received by SCL HQ by 12 noon on Friday 15 September 2023. An administration fee of £80.00 + VAT will be charged for all cancellations.



Substitute delegates

If you are unable to attend, a substitute may attend in your place provided that you notify the SCL office in advance (hello@scl.org or 07948 517049) and pay the appropriate registration fee.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the venue, content or timing of an event or to substitute speakers. The safety and wellbeing of our delegates is paramount and therefore in-person events may be converted to online events due to government restrictions or travel disruption.



SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.

SCL – Tech Law for Everyone The leading educational charity for the tech law community

Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.