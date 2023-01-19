SCL Women in Tech Law - Responsible AI - From Principles to Practice - Thursday 19 January 2023 @ 12.30

When: 19/01/2023

This event is taking place online and will be recorded

Date: Thursday 19 January 2023

Time: 12.30pm -1.30pm

Sue McLean, Partner, Baker McKenzie, Vice Chair and Trustee of the SCL

Elizabeth Denham CBE, Consultant, Baker McKenzie, Former UK ICO

Carly Kind, Director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Sue Daley, Director, Tech and Innovation, techUK

Sarah Debyshire, Global AI Legal Lead, Accenture

As organizations continue to scale up AI adoption, there has been increased focus from policy makers and regulators on the importance of using and developing AI technologies in an ethical and responsible way. New laws and regulatory guidance is being introduced around the world aimed at putting appropriate legal frameworks in place to ensure good governance and stewardship of these exciting technologies. The proposed EU AI Act, in particular, is causing companies to look carefully at the AI solutions they are using and creating and what governance frameworks they need to implement to mitigate any risks created by these technologies. In this session, our speakers will discuss what organizations should be doing to move beyond principles and build and implement effective AI governance.

Elizabeth Denham CBE, Consultant, Baker McKenzie. Elizabeth served as the UK Information Commissioner from 2016-2021, following a decade of roles as a data protection and information rights regulator in Canada. Elizabeth also Chaired the Global Privacy Assembly from 2018-2021. She is committed to making digital technologies and data work for the benefit of society. Under her leadership, the ICO embarked on some of the most daunting cross-border investigations on the misuse of individuals' data - including her investigation into political micro-targeting and election interference, data brokers and credit reporting agencies, and use of facial recognition technology by commercial firms and the police. She is passionate about the ethical and safe collection, storage and use of data.

Carly Kind, Director, Ada Lovelace Institute. Carly is an international human rights lawyer, expert and consultant with extensive professional experience in public interest litigation, advocacy, research, and teaching. Her areas of expertise include technology policy and internet rights; privacy and data protection; international human rights and humanitarian law; criminal law, civil liberties and access to justice; corporate accountability; economic, social and cultural rights; international criminal law.

Sue Daley, Director, techUK. Sue leads techUK's technology and innovation strategy. This includes work programmes on cloud, data protection, data analytics, AI, digital ethics, Digital Identity?and Internet of Things as well as emerging and transformative technologies and innovation policy. She has been recognised as one of the most influential people in UK tech by Computer Weekly's UKtech50 Longlist and in 2021 was inducted into the Computer Weekly Most Influential Women in UK Tech Hall of Fame. A?key influencer in driving forward the data agenda in the UK, Sue is co-chair of the UK government's National Data Strategy Forum. As well as being recognised in the UK's Big Data 100 and the Global Top 100 Data Visionaries for 2020 Sue has also been shortlisted for the Milton Keynes Women Leaders Awards and was a judge for the Loebner Prize in AI.

Sarah Derbyshire, Global AI Legal Lead, Accenture. Sarah is chief legal adviser to Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting AI business. She has a particular focus on Responsible AI and Sustainable Data for Accenture and its clients and partners.

