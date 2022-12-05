SSCL event: The Internet of Things and the Law - Monday 5 December 2022, Edinburgh

When: 05/12/2022

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

A meeting of the Scottish SCL. In-person and online. Free to attend and open to all.

Date: Monday 5 December 2022

Time: 6.00pm - 7.45pm

Venue: Old Assembly Close, The MacKenzie Building, Faculty Of Advocates,172 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QX

Fee: This event is free to attend and open to all. Please click here to book place.



Speaker:

Dr Guido Noto La Diega, Associate Professor, University of Stirling

IN ASSOCATION WITH THE SSCL

Please join us for the UK launch of “The Internet of Things and the Law” by Dr Guido Noto La Diega.

The Internet of Things raises interesting future questions regarding ethical, societal and legal issues. This event is led by the RSA MCICH Network, which expresses grateful thanks for support for this publishing event from the Faculty of Advocates, SCRIPT, SSCL, CRISP, RSA Scotland and the Italian Institute of Culture. Dr Guido Noto La Diega will present his book and the research which led to its publication, after which there will be responses from the panel shown in the biographies below, and a Q&A session with the audience.

Tea and coffee will be served from 5.30pm to 5.55pm, along with a glass of wine after the event.

Speaker Details:

Dr Guido Noto La Diega is an academic with a passion for the legal issues in new technologies. He is Associate Professor of Intellectual Property Law and Privacy Law at the University of Stirling, Faculty of Arts and Humanities. He is involved with the IP and Media Law modules, and carries out research at the Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance, and Privacy [CRISP]. His main expertise is in Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, and blockchain. Holder of a PhD (Unipa), a post doctorate (QMUL), and an HEA Fellowship, Dr Noto La Diega has published in leading international journals such as the European Intellectual Property Review and European Journal of Law & Technology. His works – published in English, Italian, Russian, and Korean – have been widely cited by the EU Court of Justice's Advocate General, the House of Lords, the World Economic Forum, the European Commission, and the Council of Europe. He is a member of the European Commission’s Expert Group on AI and Data in Education and Training, chairs the Royal Society of Edinburgh Research Network SCOTLIN (Scottish Law and Innovation Network) and is a Director of ‘Ital-IoT’ Centre of Multidisciplinary Research on the Internet of Things.

Administration notes:

This event is free to attend and open to all. Please click here to book place.

To join SSCL you must first join SCL. SCL membership includes full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00.



If you would like more information about the SSCL please email the Society at mail@sscl.org

This event is brought to you free of charge as a benefit of your SCL membership, but you may want to support SCL, and in particular our student schemes, by making a donation:

Scottish Society for Computers and Law. A company limited by guarantee, Registered No. SC210310, Registered Charity No. SC030577, Registered in Scotland, Registered office: 1 Rutland Square, Edinburgh EH1 2AS.