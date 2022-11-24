SCL Tea & Tech Extra: "An introduction to the fediverse" - Thursday 24 November 2022

When: 24/11/2022

Code:

Date: Thursday 24 November 2022

Time: 4.00 - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online.

Fee: Free of charge.



Speakers:

Neil Brown, Managing Director, decoded.legal

Simon Forrester, Zehuti, SCL webinar producer

Fascinated by the fediverse? Musing about Mastodon? Terrified if Twitter were to topple?

Well, SCL Tea & Tech is back!



Join Neil Brown and Simon Forrester this Thursday, 16:00 GMT, for an hour with a cup of tea, and hear them talk about:

What is "the fediverse"? What is this "mastodon"?

What the fediverse could mean for you, as a "social media" user, and how you might - if you wanted - join the fediverse.

The kind of things your clients might care about.

Brief thoughts if you fancy making your own home in the fediverse, drawing on Neil's experiences over the last couple of years of running fediverse servers.

As always, there will be plenty of time for questions.

And if you want to dip into the fediverse beforehand, you can interact with Neil and Simon there:

Simon: @hairy@techhub.social

Neil: @neil@mastodon.neilzone.co.uk

(And if you're not sure how to get there, don't worry - just join us on Thursday, and we'll get you up to speed.)





