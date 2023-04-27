*Save the Date* "The Evolution of Technology Litigation" - Thursday 27 April 2023, London

When: 27/04/2023

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

This event is organised by SCL in partnership with the Technology and Construction Court

Date: *Save the date* - Thursday 27 April 2023

Time: 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm (Registration from 5.45 pm; reception following the event from 7.00 pm)

Venue: Second floor, The Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1NL

Fee: Bookings for this event will open in January 2023

Speakers:

Mr Justice Fraser (Chair)

Gill Hunt, Hunt Lancaster

Professor Richard Susskind OBE, President, Society for Computers and Law

In 2023 the Technology and Construction Court will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary.

This seminar, organised by the Society for Computers and Law, looks at the resolution of technology disputes before the TCC in the past, the present and the future.

Bookings will open for this event in January 2023.

For more events celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the TCC click here: https://tecbar.org/tcc-150/



Sponsored by:





Administration notes:

Bookings open in January 2023, and at that point, can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice.



Concessionary places for students, academics and those on a low income are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



VAT invoices will be issued to all delegates.

Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is the earlier.



Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org

Cancellations will not be accepted (and refunds made) unless received and acknowledged by SCL HQ at least five working days before the date of the relevant event. Where an in-person event is also recorded, and that recording is made available to delegates, cancellations will not be accepted. All webinars are recorded and therefore cancellations are not accepted.



Substitute delegates

If you are unable to attend, a substitute may attend in your place provided that you notify the SCL office in advance hello@scl.org or 07948 517049.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the venue, content or timing of an event or to substitute speakers. The safety and wellbeing of our delegates is paramount and therefore in-person events may be converted to online events due to government restrictions or travel disruption.

SCL Code of conduct for SCL events

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.