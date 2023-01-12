SCL In-House Lawyers Group event: Legal ops – what is it and how can it unlock the potential of in-house legal teams? - Thursday 12 January 2023, London

When: 12/01/2023

Code:

This is a hybrid event and will take place in-person, online and will be recorded

Date: 12 January 2023

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.00 pm (Registration from 3.30 pm)

Venue: Eversheds Sutherland, 1 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7WS. Map

Chairs:

Ollie Clymow, Legal Counsel, Santander UK

Julia Barry, Legal Counsel, Santander UK



Speakers:

Anita Parker, Senior Transformation Manager, Santander UK

David Saunders, Head of Client Development, Konexo

What the session will cover:

We are delighted to have Anita Parker (Senior Transformation Manager at Santander UK) and David Saunders (Head of Client Development at Konexo) hosting this session on how in-house legal teams can better utilise legal ops. The session is designed to provide an overview of legal ops trends and opportunities in the market with Anita and David focusing on the following areas in particular:

how legal ops can help in-house legal teams overcome current market challenges; and their insights and experience supporting legal teams to develop legal tech strategies to utilise the benefits offered by legal ops.

The SCL In-House Lawyers' Group representatives organising this event are Ollie Clymow and Julia Barry.

The event will be structured as a hybrid session. For those joining in-person, the event will be held at Eversheds Sutherland’s offices in London. For those joining remotely, a video conference link will be provided.

For those joining in-person, please do feel free to join the SCL In-House Lawyers’ Group committee members for informal drinks at a local bar after the event.

Who should attend:

All in-house lawyers and legal technology advisers who have an interest in better understanding the benefits and opportunities offered by legal ops.

Please note:

To facilitate free and open discussion this event is only open to those working in-house. However, a recording of the presentation will be available to view at the SCL website after the event.

About the SCL In-House Lawyers' Group

The SCL In-House Lawyers' Group is intended to be designed by in-house lawyers, for in-house lawyers and be a space to share experience, expertise and challenges and to support the personal and professional development of those working in-house. For more information about the Group, to join and to watch videos of previous sessions please click here: https://www.scl.org/inhouse

Administration Notes:

