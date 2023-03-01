SCL SESG Group Webinar: "Can Tech Save Us?" - Wednesday 1 March @ 12.30pm

When: 01/03/2023

This event is taking place online and will be recorded. Speakers include: Ruth Keating, Richard Davis, Özgür Kahale and Sarah Ellington

Date: Wednesday 1 March 2023

Time: 12.30 pm - 1.30 pm

Chair:

Ruth Keating, Barrister, 39 Essex Chambers.



Speakers:

Richard Davis, the Cofounder and CEO at 51toCarbonZero (51-0).

Esin Serin, Policy Analyst at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (GRI)

Özgür Kahale, Pro Bono Director, Europe at DLA Piper

Sarah Ellington, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP.

In this panel discussion our experts will discuss the opportunities offered by technology to address ESG issues, as well as the potential negative consequences of an over-reliance on technology.

ESG – Environmental, Social and Governance – once the preserve of the corporate social responsibility team, is now increasingly falling under the remit of General Counsels, recognising the need to manage risks, the increasing trend towards regulatory intervention and the rise in class actions and other claims brought by advocacy groups seeking to effect change in corporate behaviour.

There is now general acceptance that (i) there is a climate emergency, which requires urgent action to avoid the worst effects of climate change; (ii) the effects of climate change are already being felt and adaptation along with mitigating action is required to protect those affected; (iii) affected persons should have access to the judicial system to protect their rights and obtain remedy; but (iii) many of the “solutions” to the climate crisis are driving exponential demand for metals and minerals which are challenging to extract in a socially and environmentally responsible manner; (iv) rights of different groups may be in conflict with one another; and (v) technological solutions themselves may engender unintended negative consequences.

As individuals, governments and corporations struggle to balance short-term needs with a potential requirement for significant social change necessary to tackle ESG issues, many are looking to technological innovation to bridge the gap between what needs to happen and what we as a society are willing to sacrifice to get there. But is Tech really the answer – Can Tech Save Us?



Speakers notes:

Ruth Keating, Barrister, 39 Essex Chambers

Ruth acts in and advises on a variety of environmental and commercial law cases. She is an editor of the Sweet & Maxwell Environmental Law Bulletins and has co-authored, with Nigel Pleming KC, the chapter on Climate Change Litigation in the UK in the recently published book ‘Climate Change Litigation: Global Perspectives’. She was previously a researcher at the Law Commission and a Judicial Assistant to Lady Arden and Lord Kitchin at the Supreme Court.

Richard Davis, the Cofounder and CEO at 51toCarbonZero (51-0)

51-0 gathers all of an organisation’s carbon data and reduction plans into one place, streamlining processes and ensuring compliance. Prior to founding 51-0, Richard was global Chief of Business Strategy and Transformation at large multinational Dentsu media, being the youngest member of a leadership team overseeing a P&L of almost 2bn GBP. Richard holds an MBA from Bayes Business School and has studied Sustainable Business at Cambridge University.

Esin Serin, Policy Analyst at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment (GRI)

The GRI was established by the London School of Economics and Political Science to create a world-leading multidisciplinary centre for policy-relevant research and training on climate change and the environment. Esin is working on UK energy and climate policy with a particular focus on sustainable growth, economic opportunities of net zero and decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors.

Özgür Kahale, Pro Bono Director, Europe at DLA Piper

Özgür leads DLA Piper’s work on access to justice and technology as well as managing the pro bono practice across DLA Piper offices located in 18 countries. She develops key relationships and projects with prominent European NGOs, UN Agencies and disadvantaged individuals in order to facilitate access to justice for vulnerable populations.

Sarah Ellington, Partner at Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Sarah is a dispute resolution and ESG lawyer. Her practice combines experience acting in complex and high-profile group litigation and non-judicial complaints under international ‘voluntary’ or ‘soft-law’ standards, with advising on the ESG aspects of energy and infrastructure projects, and putting in place policies and procedures (including due diligence procedures and grievance redress mechanisms) designed to manage ESG risks.

