The All-New SCL Tech Law Essentials Programme (T2): Module 1: "Tech and Abuse of Dominance, and Tech, Digital Assets and NFT - from cutting edge to mainstream" - Wednesday 8 March 2023 @ 4.30 pm

When: 08/03/2023

Introducing the All-New SCL Tech Law Essentials Programme (T2): The Next Generation – Serious Content for Serious Times

Date: Wednesday 8 March 2023

Time: 4.30 pm - 6.30 pm (Registration from 4.00 pm)

Venue: 12 Gough Square, London EC4A 3DW. Map



Hosted and sponsored by Hausfeld LLP



Speakers:

Luke Streatfeild, Partner, Hausfeld LLP

Kio Gwilliam, Senior Associate, Hausfeld LLP

Racheal Muldoon, Barrister, 36 Stone



Big Tech dominates our headlines, and increasingly dominates the business landscape. The market power of the tech giants is felt in many sectors – finance, healthcare, leisure, and beyond – and is a fitting subject for this year’s SCL T2 zeitgeist session.

In this seminar we will cover two hot topics. We will start with a practical introduction to the law of abuse of dominance – which places special responsibilities on companies with market power – and look at how competition law can be used to maintain a level playing field in fast moving markets.

This session will then cover:

Digital assets as an asset class

NFT & use cases

Growth areas and crossover into more mainstream practice:

IP disputes

Insolvency

Software protocols

Consumer rights

NFT Drops, legal documentation and processes

Corporate governance

Metaverse licensing

About the speakers:

Luke Streatfeild, Partner, Hausfeld LLP

Luke is a litigator specialising in business to business competition claims, and more recently in collective proceedings for abuse of dominance, with a focus on tech. Luke is Chair of the SCL Competition and Technology Group.



Kio Gwilliam, Senior Associate, Hausfeld LLP

Kio is a litigator specialising in tech claims, in particular abuse of dominance claims on behalf of businesses and consumers.



Racheal Muldoon, Barrister, 36 Stone

Rachael's practice is on the leading edge in the digital assets, crypto and NFT space and has a unique insight in to what will become more mainstream for lawyers in these areas. Racheal is instructed by some of the leading companies and in some of the leading cases including the current FTX case.



SCL Tech Law Essentials: The Next Generation – Serious Content for Serious Times



Find out more about SCL T2, including forthcoming modules and the discounts available for block bookings here



This training session is the first Module brought to you from the all-new SCL Tech Law Essentials Programme (T2). All modules will be available to attend in person and online and will be recorded for those unable to attend the live sessions.



Find out more about SCL T2, including forthcoming modules and the discounts available for block bookings here



SCL Tech Law Essentials: The Next Generation – Serious Content for Serious Times



