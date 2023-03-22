SCL Annual Tech Disputes Masterclass – Wednesday 22 March 2023, London and Online

When: 22/03/2023

Code:

SCL Tech Disputes Masterclass – Wednesday 22 March 2023, London and online

Hosted by Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP and organised by the SCL's IT Disputes and London Groups.

When: 22 March 2023 – 1.30 pm – 5 pm (Registration from 1 pm) with refreshments and networking to follow

Venue: Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP, 4 More London Riverside, London SE1 2AU. Map.

Fees: £125 + VAT (£150) for SCL members and £195 + VAT (£234) for non-members

This year's annual SCL Tech Disputes Masterclass includes a traditional case law development update, led by 4 Pump Court and FTI Consulting, which will be followed by a number of sessions focusing on issues arising from the use of emerging technologies. There will also be a practical session from Everlaw (cloud-based eDiscovery experts) on when and how to engage with technology on contentious projects.

Speakers:

Laura Wright, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

David Eastwood, Senior Advisor, FTI Consulting

Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court

Katie Simmonds, Managing Associate, WBD UK

Zoe O'Sullivan KC, Serle Court

Jon Smart, Partner, Shoosmiths

Ted Claypoole, Partner, WBD US

Nicole Hazaz, Manager, UK Customer Success, Everlaw

Lee Gluyas, Partner, CMS

Sara Ibrahim, Barrister, Gatehouse Chambers

Sessions:

Case law development update – Laura Wright and David Eastwood

– Laura Wright and David Eastwood Issues relating to the use of AI – Rebecca Keating and Katie Simmonds

– Rebecca Keating and Katie Simmonds Crypto disputes – Zoe O'Sullivan KC

– Zoe O'Sullivan Mobility, IoT Tech – Jon Smart

– Jon Smart Dark Patterns from a US angle – Ted Claypoole

– Ted Claypoole When and how to engage with tech on contentious projects – Nicole Hazaz

– Nicole Hazaz Topic to follow – Lee Gluyas

– Lee Gluyas 'The Equality Act and AI'- Sara Ibrahim

Administration notes:

