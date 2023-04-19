New date confirmed* SCL In-House Lawyers Group Event: “Life as a Crypto Lawyer: Current Challenges & Future Trends”

When: 19/04/2023
Organised by the SCL's In-House Lawyers Group
When: New date confirmed - Wednesday 19th of April 2023
Time: 12:00 - 1:00 pm, online
Venue: Online meeting
Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.
“Life as a Crypto Lawyer: Current Challenges & Future Trends”
Please join us for a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets with our excellent panellists Kathryn Dodds (Associate at gunnercooke llp), Daniel Burridge (Legal Counsel at checkout.com), and Konstantinos Adamos (Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut). Kathryn, Daniel, and Konstantinos will explain their career paths and provide insight into life as a crypto lawyer. The session is designed to provide an overview of the crypto legal landscape, with a focus on the following areas in particular:
Moderators:
Joyce Lam, Senior Legal Counsel, HSBC
Sarah Villani, Attorney, Inmarsat
Speakers:
Daniel Burridge, Legal Counsel, Checkout.com
Kathryn Dodds, Crypto and web3 lawyer, gunnercooke LLP
Konstantinos Adamos, Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut. Crypto & FS Regulatory
Speaker bios:
Daniel Burridge is a legal counsel in the Product, Data and FinReg team at Checkout.com, and has a particular focus on the crypto sector.
Kathryn Dodds is a crypto and web3 lawyer at gunnercooke LLP, and specialises in advising creative arts companies across the web3, blockchain and crypto ecosystem.
Konstantinos Adamos is a regulatory lawyer and the global lead legal counsel for Revolut’s cryptocurrency product.
