Postponed: SCL In-House Lawyers Group Event: “Life as a Crypto Lawyer: Current Challenges & Future Trends”

When: 16/03/2023

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

This event has been postponed - a new date will be circulated shortly.

Organised by the SCL's In-House Lawyers Group

When: New date to be announced shortly

Time: 12:00 - 1:00 pm, online

Venue: Online meeting



Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.



“Life as a Crypto Lawyer: Current Challenges & Future Trends”

Please join us for a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets with our excellent panellists Kathryn Dodds (Associate at gunnercooke llp), Daniel Burridge (Legal Counsel at checkout.com), and Konstantinos Adamos (Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut). Kathryn, Daniel, and Konstantinos will explain their career paths and provide insight into life as a crypto lawyer. The session is designed to provide an overview of the crypto legal landscape, with a focus on the following areas in particular:

the legal questions and current challenges surrounding crypto and digital assets; the changing regulatory landscape; and current themes and future trends.

Moderators:

Joyce Lam, Senior Legal Counsel, HSBC

Sarah Villani, Attorney, Inmarsat

Speakers:

Daniel Burridge, Legal Counsel, Checkout.com

Kathryn Dodds, Crypto and web3 lawyer, gunnercooke LLP

Konstantinos Adamos, Lead Legal Counsel at Revolut. Crypto & FS Regulatory

Speaker bios:

Daniel Burridge is a legal counsel in the Product, Data and FinReg team at Checkout.com, and has a particular focus on the crypto sector.

Kathryn Dodds is a crypto and web3 lawyer at gunnercooke LLP, and specialises in advising creative arts companies across the web3, blockchain and crypto ecosystem.

Konstantinos Adamos is a regulatory lawyer and the global lead legal counsel for Revolut’s cryptocurrency product.

Administration Notes:

This event is free to attend and open to all SCL Members

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £155.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org



Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



This event is brought to you free of charge as a benefit of your SCL membership, but you may want to support SCL, and in particular our student schemes, by making a donation:



Code of conduct at SCL events

The Society for Computers and Law (SCL) is dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices.

We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media.

Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.