When: 18/04/2023

AI for Schools Initiative - Feedback session - Tuesday 18th of April @ 12:30 pm. This session is taking place online and will not be recorded.

Date: Tuesday 18th of April 2023

Time: 12.30 pm - 1.30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - click here to book a place

Fee: This webinar is free of charge. This session will not be recorded.

This session:

This session has been organised as a way for the SCL community to discuss the SCL AI for Schools Programme freely. Please note the following:

For newcomers, we’ll briefly highlight the existing and well-developed materials.

For past attendees, don’t worry this isn’t a re-run of November’s session. That session was recorded. A key objective of this session is to hear feedback on how to progress this, including from people who haven’t had a chance to run workshops yet but have ideas.

For all, we are particularly keen to understand how this can be incorporated into existing CSR initiatives. With the materials we’ve developed, the workshops are easy (and fun!) to run.

The SCL AI for Schools Programme:

This programme is an outreach initiative aimed at helping underprivileged 6th-form students, who may never have heard of tech law, consider a career in the sector.

It has been conceived by SCL Trustee Matthew Lavy, Barrister, 4 Pump Court and Iain Munro, Barrister, 4 Pump Court.

AI is the topic focus because of the opportunities for interesting and relatable use cases. The chosen scenarios make it easy to show students why the law of AI matters and the profound effect AI could have upon their lives.

Matthew and Iain have run several sessions with 6th formers, including with the Sutton Trust at Warwick University. They have evaluated what works and what doesn’t and refined the programme content accordingly. We are now ready to roll out this initiative more widely.

We are therefore looking for SCL members who are interested in presenting this training in schools and colleges. Potential trainers could be SCL student ambassadors to senior partners or barristers. We are keen to attract as diverse an audience as possible and are looking for confident and competent presenters to help us take this initiative forwards. If you already have a relationship with a school in a disadvantaged area, even better.

We have all the materials to help you deliver the programme to students: scenario slides, notes and suggested questions and a training video.

This event is your chance to learn more about the scheme from Matthew Lavy and Iain Munro, to ask questions and to get involved.

