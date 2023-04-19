SCL Annual General Meeting - Wednesday 19 April 2023 @ 2.15 pm

When: 19/04/2023

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. This event is taking place online

Date: Wednesday 19 April 2023

Time: 2.15 pm

Venue: Online - a Zoom link will be sent to all attendees



Company No. 1133537

Charity No. 266331

Society for Computers & Law

NOTICE is hereby given that the forty-eighth Annual General Meeting of the above Company will be held at 14.15 hours on Wednesday 19 April 2022 on Zoom, when the following Ordinary Business will be transacted:-

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Apologies for absence

To approve the minutes of the forty-seventh Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2022

To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022

To appoint new trustees or re-appoint trustees retiring by rotation.

By order of the Trustee Board

Caroline Gould (Company Secretary)

Dated this 23rd day of March 2023



If you have any questions in relation to the AGM please contact Caroline Gould at caroline.gould@scl.org



NOTES

A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the above-mentioned meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the company, to attend and vote instead of him or her. The minutes of the forty-seventh Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2022 and the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 can be found in the Company information page of this website.

If you would like to attend the AGM please email hello@scl.org

Caroline Gould

Company Secretary

Society for Computers and Law

Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.

E: caroline.gould@scl.org



Appendix 1

Nominations

Here are the details of the candidates who have been nominated by the present SCL Trustees:



Trustees nominated for re-election:

Patricia Shaw (Trish) - SCL Chair



Sue McLean - SCL Vice Chair



Mark O'Conor - SCL Vice President



Matthew Lavy



Toby Crick

Fernando Barrio



Andy Crystal



Shelley Thomas



New Trustees:



Anne Rose

Anne is a Managing Associate in the Commercial team and co-leads the Blockchain Group at Mishcon de Reya. She has experience in advising on emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data and privacy issues and a wide range of IT and commercial contracts including IP licences and assignments, franchising, agency, distribution agreements and sponsorship agreements.

Anne was recognised by Legal 500 2020, noting her as a 'Rising Star' for Commercial contracts. She is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and holds a CIPP/E certification. Anne is a director of thinkBlocktank and founded and leads a sub-working group of Tech London Advocates Blockchain which focuses on Legal & Regulatory matters. This group is supported by the Law Society and the SCL. This year, Anne won Citywealth’s Power Women 2023 Editor’s choice award . [This will be announced in March but under embargo at the moment]

Anne enjoys working with entrepreneurial clients, particularly when assisting them with early stage fundraisings and the legal and commercial issues affecting start-up companies. Anne has mentored a number of early stage businesses through various incubator programmes, including MdR Lab.

Statement

I am delighted to be nominated to stand as a Trustee and have found the SCL an invaluable community and resource ever since I was a trainee. "Tech Law for Everyone" - SCL's strapline – is an apposite call to the legal community. Information technology (IT) now affects all of our lives and we need to help our clients and each other harness this resource. The SCL has created a forum that encourages the promotion and sharing of know-how and knowledge. I am proud to be associated with SCL and I welcome the opportunity to have deeper, continuing involvement.

Given my work within the legal tech space both as a lawyer and a volunteer, and my passion for the subject, it is a great honour to serve as a trustee on the board of SCL – a role where I believe I can add real value and perspective.

To date, I have enjoyed contributing to the magazine and participating as a speaker at the SCL events. Going forward, I am looking forward to actively contributing to the SCL's strategy and thinking about how to tackle some of the challenges IT lawyers face today, including encouraging lawyers to think about "digital contract optimisation" (i.e. how agreements may be comprised of both written and self-executing elements). IT lawyers also need to learn to collaborate more with others as "transactional engineers" in the deployment of emerging digital technologies.



I welcome the opportunity to help the SCL achieve its very worthy charitable objectives as we move towards its 50th Anniversary.



Minesh Tanna

Minesh is a partner at Simmons & Simmons where he specialises in tech disputes. He is also the firm’s Global AI Lead. Minesh regularly advises clients on commercial disputes and investigations relating to technology (including IT, telecoms, media and emerging tech), as well as a variety of legal, regulatory and ethical issues relating to AI. Minesh is Chair of the SCL’s AI Group, which he helped to establish in 2021 and which has been engaged in various projects on behalf of the SCL, including organising the SCL’s Annual AI Conference. Minesh has been an active member of the SCL for a number of years and contributes to its work in various ways; most notably through the SCL AI Group. Minesh is passionate about the intersection of AI and law, and regularly speaks and writes about this increasingly important topic.

Statement

I am delighted to have been nominated to stand as a Trustee for the SCL and I am grateful to the SCL Board of Trustees for giving me this opportunity.

It has been a privilege for me to have been involved with the SCL for a number of years. I have been involved in various activities, although my most notable involvement has been through the SCL AI Group. I established the SCL AI Group to bring more focus, particularly in the legal community, to the intersection of AI and law, with AI being a personal passion of mine. I believe that this intersection will become increasingly important as AI technology develops at a rapid speed, creating novel and unique legal risks. I am eager also to use the AI Group to raise the profile of the SCL more generally, and I believe that the activities of the SCL AI Group have achieved that goal and will continue to do so, especially with projects such as the forthcoming AI Contractual Clauses project.

I believe that it is important that an organisation like the SCL keeps abreast of new technologies and the legal risks they create. I have been lucky to have had the full support of the SCL in driving forward the AI Group, and I am ready to take on a more central role within the SCL while continuing my role with the AI Group. I am eager to ensure that the SCL stays at the forefront of emerging technologies in particular, in order to fulfil its key objectives, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the Board of Trustees to help to achieve this goal.

I have seen over the years the fantastic work that the SCL has been involved in and the successes that it has achieved. I am eager to be a part of this journey, particularly as the SCL approaches its historic milestone.

On a final note, in all my experiences with the SCL, I have met wonderful people who inspire me to contribute to its work. It would be an honour to have a more leading role in the SCL and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity.



Cynthia O'Donoghue will retire from the Board of Trustees at this meeting.



Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.