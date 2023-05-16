SCL IT Contracts '101' Webinar - Tuesday 16 May 2023, 12:30 pm

This event is taking place online and will be recorded.

Date: Tuesday 16 May 2023

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting. Please note, the Zoom link for this event will be sent out via email 10 minutes before the start of the event.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

This event has been organised by the Trainee Lawyers Group



Speaker:

Alison Berryman, Senior Managing Lawyer (UK) & Data Privacy Specialist for Innovators, Biztech Lawyers



Trainees, paralegals and 1-2 year PQE are invited to join this session, organised by the SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group and designed as an introduction to key SaaS and tech clauses and commonly negotiated terms.

Alison Berryman, Senior Managing Lawyer (UK) at Biztech Lawyers, will talk about the sorts of contracts you might face on your legal career path.

Alison will provide perspectives from both supplier and client contracts, so that you can learn the key differences between negotiating techniques, as this will often depend on who you are acting for.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session.



Speaker Details:

Alison is a senior technology lawyer with extensive experience, most of which has been gained at a boutique London IT/IP law firm where she trained and worked for 17 years. Alison has supported and advised tech sector innovators, from individual developers to multinational corporations and everything in between.

Skilled at drafting and negotiating a very broad range of commercial contracts, Alison has been praised in legal directories for her deep knowledge of technology and the associated law. Clients value her pragmatic approach and willingness to help them make informed decisions, as much as her expertise.



Click here for more information about the SCL Trainee Group.

