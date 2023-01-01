Save the Date!*

When:
We are so thrilled to announce the following event dates for you to pencil in to your diaries. More details to follow.
In addition to the fantastic SCL events we have confirmed this year, we are delighted to release even more event dates for your diary!
We are still firming up the final details of these events but will keep you updated and let you know when bookings are open.
Art and the Metaverse Event
Tuesday 6 June
Women in Tech Event - topic to be confirmed
Wednesday 28 June. 4 Pump Court, London from 5:30 pm.
Contract Tech of the Future
Tuesday 4 July. Deloitte, 2 New St Square, London.
SCL Trainee Summer Event: open to all
Thursday 20 July. DLA Piper, London. Evening reception.
Cybersecurity Masterclass
Wednesday 27 September. Addleshaw Goddard, London.
Tech of Tech Law Conference 2023: Hands-on tech training for tech lawyers
Tuesday 14 November. Macfarlanes LLP, London, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.
SCL/OW Joint Webinar
Thursday 16 November
Next-Gen Conference
Thursday 23 November
SCL 50th Anniversary Dinner
Tuesday 12 December. Great Hall at One Great George Street.