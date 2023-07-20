SCL Summer Drinks Reception - Thursday 20 July 2023 from 6 pm, London - Organised by the Trainee Group

When: 20/07/2023

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £72.00

Professional member: £72.00

This event is taking place in person only and is open to all!

SCL Summer Drinks Reception - 20 July 2023, London - Organised by the Trainee Group



Hosted by DLA Piper (UK) LLP



When: Thursday 20 July 2023

Time: 6:00 - 9:00 pm (registration from 5:30 pm)

Venue: DLA Piper (UK) LLP, 160 Aldersgate St, Barbican, London EC1A 4HT. Map. This event is taking place in person only.

Fees: £60 + VAT (£72) for all non-trainee attendees, £30 + VAT (£36) for Trainees.

How to book: If you wish to attend this event and purchase a full price ticket you can book online. Trainees please note: to book your reduced price ticket, please email hello@scl.org and request an invoice.



On the evening of Thursday 20 July, the Trainee committee of the Society for Computers and Law will be hosting our summer networking and speaker event at DLA Piper in London and everyone is welcome!

The aim of the summer networking event is to bring trainees, junior associates, and junior in-house staff from tech clients together to increase collaboration and discussions about innovation in the tech space.

Confirmed speakers are:

Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon) , Author of Tomorrows Lawyers, President, Society for Computers and Law

, Author of Tomorrows Lawyers, President, Society for Computers and Law Anne Rose , Co-Lead of Blockchain Group and Managing Associate-commercial, technology, data protection, IP, retail, sport, Mishcon de Reya and Trustee, Society for Computers and Law

, Society for Computers and Law Efftichia Dower , In-house Counsel at Onfido and Co-Lead of the Onfido Women's Network.

, In-house Counsel at Onfido and We also have a panel of Partners and associates from DLA Piper who specialise in: AI and Data; Data Privacy and Cybersecurity; Satellites and Space; Telco and Infrastructure.

We've asked our speakers to consider and discuss the following:

A summary of their career journey so far with reference to involvement in the tech sector where possible;

What tech developments have impacted their career; and

How they think junior lawyers’ careers will be changed by tech and how they think junior lawyers can give themselves the best chance of a career in tech law / what will help clients the most.

After some questions to the panel, we'll have drinks and food on the terrace which will be another chance to network and ask questions.

The food selection will include meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options. Please let us know as soon as possible if you have a particular dietary requirement that may not be covered in this selection.

Administration notes:



How to book:

If you wish to attend this event please email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice.



Fees:

£60 + VAT (£72) for all non-trainee attendees, £30 + VAT (£36) for trainees. Trainees please note that you cannot book online to get the reduced price ticket. Please email hello@scl.org to book your place and request an invoice.



Please note:

All invoices for attendance at this event must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date, or prior to the date of the event - whichever date is earlier.

Concessionary rates:

For the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact hello@scl.org for more information.



Booking terms and conditions:

Please see here for SCL events T&C's



Substitute delegates:

If you are unable to attend, a substitute may attend in your place provided that you notify the SCL office in advance (hello@scl.org or 07948 517049) and pay the appropriate registration fee.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £155.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students:

SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org

SCL Code of Conduct for SCL events:

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery are not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the venue, content or timing of an event or to substitute speakers. The safety and well-being of our delegates are paramount and therefore in-person events may be converted to online events due to government restrictions or travel disruption.



SCL – Tech Law for Everyone The leading educational charity for the tech law community