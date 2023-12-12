When: 12/12/2023
Non-member: £156.00
Professional member: £156.00
You are invited to join SCL in marking its 50th Anniversary at a celebratory dinner in The Great Hall at One Great George Street on Tuesday 12 December 2023.
Admittance strictly by ticket only. If you are attending with a guest or as part of a group, please ensure that everyone in your party has a ticket.
Title: SCL 50th Anniversary Dinner
Date: Tuesday 12 December 2023
Drinks reception: from 7 pm
Dinner: 7.45 pm – 10.30 pm (3 course meal with wine)
Venue: The Great Hall, 1 Great George St, London SW1P 3AA.
Tickets: £130.00 + VAT (£156.00)
Dress code: Business Suits / Smart Evening (not black-tie)
Introduction: Professor Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon), SCL President