SCL Women in Technology Law Group Event: 'Building Networks' - Wednesday 28 June 2023 from 5:30 pm

When: 28/06/2023

Code:

This event will be taking place in person only and will not be recorded. Please note: this meeting is open to all regardless of gender.

Hosted by 4 Pump Court and organised by the Women in Technology Law group. Please note: this meeting is open to all regardless of gender.



Hosted by 4 Pump Court and organised by the Women in Technology Law group. Please note: this meeting is open to all regardless of gender.



When: Wednesday 28 June 2023

Time: 5:45 - 6:45 (registration from 5:30 pm) followed by networking and refreshments from 6:45 - 8:00 pm

Venue: Middle Temple Ln, Temple, London EC4Y 7AN. This event is taking place in person only.

This session:

Join the SCL Women in Technology Law group at its first in-person event since 2019! The topic will be “Building Networks".

This event seeks to foster connections, promote collaboration and inspire. Panellists will share their experiences, challenges, and success stories, offering valuable insights and practical advice on building successful networks.

Panel:

Efftichia Dower- In-house counsel at Onfido and is currently setting up the Women in Law Networking group.

Helen Burness – Founder of Saltmarsh Marketing and Co-Founder of Helen Squared.

Emma Wright – Partner at Harbottle & Lewis.

The panel will be followed by drinks and networking.

