SCL Tea & Tech with Black Lawyers Matter - Tuesday 11 July 2023 @ 12 pm

When: 11/07/2023

Join us for a special online event with Black Lawyers Matter, a diversity programme of the Stephen James Partnership

Date: Tuesday 11 July 2023

Time: 12.00 pm - 1.00 pm

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.



Chair:

Harry Small, Senior Consultant, Baker McKenzie; Committee member of the SCL Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Group

Speakers:

Lolade Sowunmi, Diversity Partnerships Consultant, The Stephen James Partnership

Liz Mohammed, Diversity Partnerships Consultant, The Stephen James Partnership

Emmanuel Ajala, Diversity Partnerships Consultant, The Stephen James Partnership

We are delighted to be holding this special SCL Tea & Tech session with Black Lawyers Matter. Black Lawyers Matter is a diversity programme from The Stephen James Partnership, a legal recruitment company designed to increase access and insights into law for Black candidates and also Black candidates with a mixed ethnic background. They do this via mentoring, vacation schemes and internships.



With a recent win of ‘Best Technology Product’ at The Lawyer Awards, Black Lawyers Matter has continuously harnessed their SaaS platform to create a community of mentors and mentees in our strive to increase Black representation.

The speakers will be giving an insight into their programmes and importantly, the wider impact this has had for organisations and mentors – including areas like retention, staff engagement and staff education.



We hope you will join us to find out more about BLM and how you and your firm can support their work.

