SCL Cloud and Security Webinar: Wednesday 18 October 2023, Online @ 4:00 pm

Date: Wednesday 18 October 2023

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm. The Zoom link will be sent within 24 hours of this webinar

This event is organised by the SCL Cloud Group and is open to all.

Session Highlights:

Join us for the SCL Cloud and Security Webinar where we will address the growing challenges, regulations, and solutions in cloud security.



As complexity multiplies, the need for collaboration and understanding among technologists, legal professionals, and cybersecurity experts becomes paramount. Our seminar aims to deepen your comprehension of cloud security issues and empower legal experts with a common language to tackle these matters effectively.

Learn about:

Different cloud computing models

Shared security responsibility model

Common outsource solutions and supply chain risks

Key cybersecurity considerations, contract points, and imbalances in cloud procurement

The second part of the seminar will explore security breaches in the cloud, covering different breach types, limitations on liability, and essential elements to address in breach situations. We will conclude with a thought-provoking discussion on untested legal issues in cloud environments, offering insights to safeguard against uncertainties.

Panellists:

Nick Masterson-Jones, Head of Consulting, Charteris Consulting Ltd

Paul Benedek, Director, Excis Networks Ltd



The cost of attending this event is £35 + VAT (£42) for SCL members and £70 + VAT (£84) for non-members. Bookings can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. VAT invoices will be issued to all delegates.



Concessionary places are available on request. To apply for a concessionary place please email hello@scl.org



