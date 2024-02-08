SCL Annual Contracts Update 2024 - Thursday 8 February 2024, London

When: 08/02/2024

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £528.00

Professional member: £264.00

Stay updated with the latest in Contract Law. This event is taking place in-person and will also be available to attend online

Join us for the Annual Contracts Update 2024!

Date: Thursday 8 February 2024

Time: 4.00 pm - 6.15 pm (Registration starts at 3.30 pm; followed by refreshments and networking at 6.15 pm)

Venue: Herbert Smith Freehills, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EG. Map.

Hosted by: Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Richard Stephens - The Guru of Contract Law

Richard Stephens, Principal at LORS, is back to present his unmissable annual update tailored specially for the SCL audience in 2024. Join us at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London for this essential training.

Why Attend?

Gain valuable insights into the key cases that have shaped the commercial legal landscape.

Explore lessons from contract cases in diverse practice areas that often go unnoticed.

Benefit from Richard's unparalleled experience in IT contracts

Exclusive Benefits for Delegates:

Receive a PDF copy of Richard's legendary slides, your comprehensive resource for daily practice.

Access to the event recording for leisurely re-watching.

Fantastic networking opportunities following the event.

Who Should Attend?



All commercial lawyers, both in-house and in private practice, in the UK and around the world, are encouraged to sign up for this specially focused session that caters to the needs of the SCL audience – and beyond. There is something for everyone as this session draws on developments in general commercial, corporate, construction, engineering, and property.

Testimonials:



"Some of the most useful training hours you will spend this year, and essential to ensure your IT Contract Law knowledge is current. I often tell people I would not like to miss it and then meet an attendee on the other side of the negotiation table!"



“Richard’s clear delivery of the key facts, with real examples of how things can go wrong, were really easy to get to grips with and everyone who took part, from account managers to senior executives, really found the course insightful; it will certainly shape much of our day to day operation. I would certainly recommend this course to anyone in the Information Technology delivery market.”

Meet Richard Stephens:

Richard Stephens is the founder of LORS, with 40 years of expertise as a commercial lawyer specialising in IT. He is now a respected mediator and arbitrator in technology disputes, in addition to providing renowned training courses in commercial law. Richard's pioneering work on Agile and its impact on commercial contracts has made him a leading figure in the industry. Richard is a past Chair of the SCL and an SCL Fellow.

Attendance fee includes:

Admission to the event

Refreshments and participation in the social networking session, kindly provided by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

A personal PDF copy of Richard's comprehensive slide deck to take away.

Limited seats are available, so book your place today!





Fees:

The cost of attending the SCL Annual Contracts Update 2024 is £120 + VAT (£144) for SCL members and £240 + VAT (£288) for non-members.



