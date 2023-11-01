SCL In-House Webinar: Fraud – what are the key regulatory updates around fraud prevention in-house teams should be aware of? - Wednesday 1 November 2023, Online @ 2:00 pm

When: 01/11/2023

This webinar has been organised by SCL's In-House Lawyers Group.

SCL Webinar: Fraud – What are the key regulatory updates around fraud prevention that in-house teams should be aware of?

Date: Wednesday 1 November 2023

Time: 2:00 - 3:00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting. Joining details with the Zoom link will be sent via email 10 minutes before the event starts. This event will be recorded and available to view afterwards if you are not able to watch live on the day.

Event Overview:

We are delighted to have Gary Brennan (Senior Counsel – Payments at Santander UK) hosting this session on emerging regulations associated with fraud and fraud prevention. The session is designed to provide an overview to in house lawyers and will be focusing on the following areas in particular:

An overview of the typologies of fraud; and

An outline of the planned (and possible) regulation for Financial Services and technology firms around fraud prevention.

Who Should Attend:

This session is tailored for all in-house lawyers and legal technology advisors with a keen interest in staying ahead of the curve in understanding the evolving legal landscape of fraud prevention.



Chair:

Ollie Clymow, Legal Counsel (Commercial, Digital Transformation & Technology), Santander UK

Speakers:

Gary Brennan, Senior Counsel, Santander UK



