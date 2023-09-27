SCL AI Group Meeting: Roundtable with UK Office for AI - Wednesday 27 September 2023, Online @ 09:30 am

When: 27/09/2023

Code:

This fantastic event is available online and will be recorded in case you are not able to watch live on the day.

SCL AI Group Meeting: Roundtable with UK Office for AI

Responsibility and Liability in the AI Life Cycle.

Date: Wednesday 27 September 2023

Time: 09:30 – 10:30 am

Venue: Online Meeting.



Participants:

Alexandra Leonidou, Head of AI Regulation and Governance, Office for AI, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Gabriela Commatteo, AI Regulation Policy Lead, Office for AI, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Francesca Howard, Policy Advisor – AI Regulation, Office for AI, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Minesh Tanna, Partner and Global AI Lead, Simmons & Simmons. Chair of the SCL AI Group and SCL Trustee

Patricia Shaw, Chair, Society for Computers and Law, CEO, Beyond Reach

Shanthini Satyendra, Managing Legal Counsel Technology & Innovation, Santander, SCL Fellow

Charlie Lyons-Rothbart, Head of Legal, Wayve

Jacob Turner, Barrister, Fountain Court Chambers



About the event:

The SCL AI Group will be working in collaboration with the UK Office for AI at its next AI Group Meeting, open to all SCL members.

In this roundtable, members of the SCL AI Group will be joined by policy and regulation experts from the UK Office for AI, together with AI law experts, to discuss legal responsibility, accountability and liability in the AI life cycle.

During the webinar attendees will have an opportunity to provide insights to this important topic during the discussion. This feedback will be provided to the Office for AI who continue to undertake important work, building on the recent White Paper (“A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation”).

We will focus on three key questions during the discussion:

Application of existing legal frameworks (e.g. data privacy, product liability, negligence, contractual) to the AI life cycle Role of principles, standards and regulation in the AI life cycle Legal responsibility and liability in the context of foundation models

Please join us for this special webinar to hear from the individuals leading the UK’s AI regulation journey and other AI law experts to inform thinking around UK AI regulation.



