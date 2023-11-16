SCL Digital Media Webinar: Mobile Gaming: Legal and practical considerations for navigating a fast-growing industry - Thursday 16 November 2023 @ 4:00 pm

When: 16/11/2023

This webinar will be held on Zoom and will also be recorded.

Title: SCL Digital Media Webinar: Mobile Gaming: Legal and practical considerations for navigating a fast-growing industry.

Date: Thursday 16 November 2023

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm

Venue: This is an online Meeting. Joining details with the Zoom link will be sent via email the day before the event

Event Overview:

The Mobile games industry is on the rise, its revenue far surpassing other creative industries. With the potential for growth come a number of issues mobile games companies may need to consider, from regulation of in-game transactions to misleading marketing and tax challenges. Europe is one of the key regions for the development of mobile games, with the UK generating ca. £1.6m in revenue and Poland being home to influential video game companies including CD Project Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Digital Media Group in collaboration with Polish law firm Olesinski is delighted to host four legal and industry experts from Poland and the UK to help navigate key regulatory and practical issues in the mobile games sector. The webinar will cover topics including:

Regulation of loot boxes and other in-game functionalities

Protection of minors in relation to data privacy and in-game payments

Marketing/advertising of mobile games

Cross-border payments and taxation

Who Should Attend:

This session will feature both legal and business experts and is tailored for all those with a keen interest in digital media and understanding the evolving landscape of the gaming industry.

Chair:

Julia Ostendorf, Associate (Technology, Media, Telecoms & Data), Herbert Smith Freehills

Speakers:

Anna Atanasow, Fashion & Gaming Lawyer, Forbes’ Top 25 Women Lawyers in Business

Kostyantyn Lobov, Partner (Intellectual Property, Advertising and Regulatory), Harbottle

Sophie Artemigi, Award-winning indie game developer

Wojciech Fryze, Partner, Direct Taxes Practice Leader, Olesinski & Wspólnicy

