SCL x TrialView Webinar: AI in Disputes - Tuesday 17 October 2023 @ 4:00 pm

When: 17/10/2023

This event will take place via Zoom and will also be recorded for those who unable to attend live on the day.

SCL x TrialView Webinar: AI in Disputes

Date: Tuesday 17 October 2023

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm

Venue: This is an online Meeting. Joining details with the Zoom link will be sent via email the day before.

Synopsis

SCL and TrialView are delighted to host a session on the practical application of AI tools in the disputes context. With the advancements in AI demonstrated by Chat GPT, will AI become embedded in the profession, and how will this impact on disputes practitioners? How can AI be harnessed to augment productivity and drive efficiencies, and does - or should - it have the capacity to predict outcomes? With an eclectic panel of legal professionals, this online event will explore the impact of AI on litigation, with valuable insights applicable to daily practice.

Attendees

This session will appeal to anyone working in the disputes sector, encompassing paralegals, associates, partners and counsel. Anyone with an interest in legal tech and innovation will find the AI use cases of particular interest.

Outline

Join us for a lively debate, exploring the impact of AI on the disputes landscape. This is an essential session for legal professionals working in litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution.

Speakers:

Stephen Dowling, CEO, Senior Counsel, TrialView

Johnny Shearman, Practice Group Attorney, Greenberg Traurig

Michael Greenop, Senior Associate, Wilmer Hale

Chloe Bell, Barrister, 3VB

Helen McPugh, Barrister, Outer Temple

Jenny Gibbs, Associate, Womble Bond Dickinson



