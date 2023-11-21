SCL Women in Tech Law “Day in the Life” Webinar - Tuesday 21 November 2023, Online @ 12:30 pm

When: 21/11/2023

This event will be recorded for those who are unable to attend on the day. Please note this event is only open to SCL members.

SCL Women in Tech Law “Day in the Life” Webinar

Organised by the SCL Women in Tech Law Group

Date: Tuesday 21 November 2023

Timings: 12.30 - 1.30 pm

Venue: Virtual only.

Fiona Campbell, Global Privacy Counsel, Informa PLC

Neelum Dass, Senior Associate, Bristows LLP

Lindsay Scott, Head of Legal, Technology, Informa PLC

Why should you attend this event?

Want to learn what it’s like to be a senior associate or head of legal? Trying to decide if private practice is for you, or will you answer the in-house calling? In this “Day in the Life” discussion, we’ll discuss all that and more, with insights into the day-to-day of seasoned professionals in the tech law sector, from both a private practice and in-house perspective. We’ll be discussing Neelum and Lindsay’s experiences of working in law as a woman and specifically in the world of tech, broaching advances in the AI and emerging tech spaces, and getting into detail about the path to more senior roles. Ask your burning questions during our live Q&A at the end of the session, where our expert panellists can add further depth and provide valuable and practical takeaways that you can apply to your daily practice.

Who should attend this event?

Tech Lawyers and trainees (in private practice and in-house)

Tech Law academics and students

Tech sector professionals who want to learn more about legal roles

Anyone interested in becoming a tech lawyer

Event outline:

Join us for this lunchtime panel discussion, dedicated to hearing the stories of experienced women in tech law. We’ll also be exploring the latest trends in tech, as well as what it’s like to take on a more senior role in today’s legal professional world. This is an essential event for aspiring or current lawyers looking to find out more about life in tech as either a private practice solicitor or in-house counsel.



Lindsay Scott

Lindsay is the Head of Legal, Technology at Informa PLC, a leading international events, digital services and academic knowledge business based in the UK. Having qualified in private practice as a commercial solicitor at Shoosmiths, Lindsay quickly made the transition in-house, and has had a varied and exciting career ever since. With her first in-house role at Dominos Pizza and then making the transition to tech with Atos, Lindsay has built up a portfolio of expertise in cloud infrastructure, AI, biotech, and more. We can’t wait to find out more about her daily life as Head of Legal, and the decisions she made to get there.

Neelum Dass

Neelum is a Senior Associate at Bristows, part of the commercial team and a specialist in all things IT. She advises her clients on a wide range of commercial matters, including software licensing, apps, APIs and sponsorship agreements. We’re keen to learn more about Neelum’s drive to enter the legal profession, and what in particular led her to the world of tech and rising in the ranks of an esteemed international law firm, as well as her experiences on numerous client secondments.



