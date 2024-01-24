SCL Annual Data Protection Conference - Wednesday 24 January 2024, London, in person and recorded

When: 24/01/2024

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £360.00

Professional member: £180.00

Don't miss this essential SCL Data Protection Update event!

Date: Wednesday 24 January 2024

Time: 4:00 – 7:00 pm (registration starts at 3:30 pm, followed by drinks and networking from 7:00 pm)

Venue: Harbottle & Lewis, 7 Savoy Court, London, WC2R 0EX. Map. This event is taking place in-person only and will be recorded.

@computersandlaw @Harbottle_Lewis

Hosted and sponsored by Harbottle & Lewis and organised by the SCL Privacy and Data Protection Group

Join us on the 24th of January for the essential SCL Annual Data Protection Conference!

Chair:

Anita Bapat, Partner, Harbottle & Lewis

Speakers Confirmed: With more to follow!

Tim Pitt-Payne KC, 11KBW

Agenda (full programme will be released shortly)

Case Law Update - Tim Pitt Payne KC will provide a comprehensive roundup of the significant legal developments from the past 12 months.

Online Safety

ICO Update

Cookies Panel Session - Our expert panel will explore the intricate world of cookies with representatives from various sectors discussing the following topics:

Transparency Issues in Alternatives

Available Options to Replace Cookies

TCF (Transparency and Consent Framework) - An Overview of the Current Landscape





Administration notes:



Fees:

The cost of attendance at this event is £150 + VAT (£180) for SCL members and £300 + VAT (£360) for non-members. This event is taking place in-person only and will be recorded.



Bookings:

Bookings can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org to make your booking and request an invoice. VAT invoices will be issued to all delegates.



Offer:

Any organisation that purchases 3 places at the member rate at the same time is entitled to a 4th place for an SCL member free of charge. 5th and any subsequent member bookings made after that will be half-price. This offer is open to SCL members only and is not available online - please email hello@scl.org to make a block booking and take advantage of this offer.



Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer. All invoices for attendance at these sessions must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is earlier.



Please note:

All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is earlier.



A note on fees for remote bookings:

Remote bookings are the same price as in-person bookings so that SCL can cover the costs of the tech support that’s needed to offer a fully hybrid event. The costs related to providing a fully hybrid event are often higher than having delegates at the venue in person but, as an educational charity, we want to make sure that our events are as accessible as possible. We ensure that the high level of insight, training, and expertise offered at our events is available to both in-person and remote attendees. Additionally, the recording and any event materials are available for all attendees to access and re-watch after the event has taken place.

Concessionary rates:

For academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact hello@scl.org for more information.



Booking terms and conditions:

Please see here for SCL events T&C's



Substitute delegates:

If you are unable to attend, a substitute may attend in your place provided that you notify the SCL office in advance (hello@scl.org or 07948 517049) and pay the appropriate registration fee.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £155.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948517049 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students:

SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



SCL Code of Conduct for SCL events:

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery are not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



Event changes:

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the venue, content, and timings of an event or to substitute speakers. The safety and well-being of our delegates are paramount and therefore in-person events may be converted to online events due to government restrictions or travel disruption.

SCL – Tech Law for Everyone The leading educational charity for the tech law community