SCL Tea and Tech: the tech of games and gaming - Thursday 9 November 2023, online @ 4:00 pm

When: 09/11/2023

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

This event is taking place online.

SCL Tea and Tech: the tech of games and gaming

Date: Thursday 9 November 2023

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 pm

Location: This is an online meeting. Joining details with the Zoom link will be sent via email 10 minutes before the event starts

Bookings: If you wish to attend this event, please click here.

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge.

Speakers:

Neil Brown, Managing Director, Decoded Legal

Simon Forrester, Software Developer, Mituyu. Developer, Zehuti Ltd

Event Description:

From Snake to Stadia, Commodore 64 to Call of Duty, and PC to PS5, Simon and Neil will canter through the massive array of technology underpinning games and gaming.

If you're thinking of going to the SCL Mobile Gaming Webinar - legal and practical considerations for navigating a fast-growing industry on the 16th of November, this free session will be a useful introduction to the core technologies.





Administration notes

Bookings:

This event is free of charge to attend. To book your place, please click here.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL website www.scl.org, access to all online content of "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SCL events. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £155.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948 517049 or Email: hello@scl.org



Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students:

SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



Code of conduct at SCL events:

The Society for Computers and Law (SCL) is dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices.

We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media.

Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.