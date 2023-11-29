SCL ESG Due Diligence and Tech Tools Webinar - Wednesday 29 November 2023, Online @ 12:30 pm

When: 29/11/2023

This event is taking place online and will be recorded.

SCL ESG Due Diligence and Tech Tools Webinar



Date: Wednesday 29 November 2023

Time: 12:30 - 1:30 pm (GMT)

Location: This is an online event. Joining details with the Zoom link will be sent within 24 hours of the event starting. This webinar will be recorded for those who are unable to attend on the day. The recording will be available to SCL members on the SCL website.

ESG (environmental, social and governance) due diligence is becoming increasingly important for businesses of all sizes. As investors and other stakeholders become more aware of the risks and opportunities associated with ESG, they are demanding more transparency and accountability from businesses.

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in ESG due diligence. A variety of tech tools are now available to help businesses identify, assess and manage ESG risks and opportunities.

In this webinar, Theresa Yurkewich Hoffmann (Cloud specialist, Azure – Cross solutions (UK)) and Isabella Calderon Hoyos (Partner at OMMAX) will discuss the following:

What is ESG due diligence and why is it important?

How can technology be used to support ESG due diligence?

What are some of the challenges and opportunities of using technology for ESG due diligence?

Examples of how businesses are using technology to improve their ESG performance

This webinar is essential for anyone interested in learning more about ESG due diligence and tech tools. It is particularly relevant for lawyers, compliance professionals, investors and business leaders.

Theresa Yurkewich Hoffmann, Cloud specialist, Azure – Cross solutions (UK).

Theresa is a senior innovation specialist who is passionate about creating practical solutions to global challenges. In 2023 she won a Rising Star award for her work in the technology sector.

Isabella Calderon Hoyos, Partner, OMMAX.

Isabelle leads commercial and digital due diligence projects with a focus on business services and education. Prior to joining OMMAX, she gained 10+ years of experience in strategy consulting at Roland Berger and in the commercial due diligence team at PwC, where she worked on 150+ CDDs, restructuring, and strategy projects.

Ruth Keating, Barrister, 39 Essex Chambers.

Rebecca is called to the Bar of England & Wales and Ireland. Ruth works in both environmental and commercial litigation and arbitration. She is an editor of the Environmental Law Bulletin (published by Sweet & Maxwell) and has co-authored, with Nigel Pleming KC, the chapter on Climate Change Litigation in the UK in ‘Climate Change Litigation: Global Perspectives’. Ruth is also a member of the British Institute of International and Comparative Law’s International Expert Group created to produce a ‘Global Toolbox on Corporate Climate Litigation’.



Sarah Ellington, Partner in the Disputes Resolution Group, Watson Farley & Williams.

Sarah leads teams of lawyers and experts to resolve large and complex multi-jurisdiction litigation and arbitration. Sarah has been ranked for Business and Human Rights – Global Business Leaders in Chambers Global for the past three years.





