SCL Webinar: Procuring a technology vendor the right way in a world of fast sales - Tuesday 6 February 2024, Online @ 12:30 - 1:30 pm

When: 06/02/2024

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Prices:

Non-member: £84.00

Professional member: £42.00

This event is taking place online and will also be recorded for those unable to attend live on the day.

SCL Webinar: Procuring a technology vendor the right way in a world of fast sales

Hosted by SCL and Wedlake Bell LLP

Date: Tuesday 6 February 2024

Time: 12:30 - 1:30 pm

Venue: This is an online Meeting. The Zoom link will be sent to your email within 24 hours of this event.

Bookings: If you wish to attend this event please book online or email hello@scl.org and request an invoice

Chair:

Alexander Dittel, Data Protection Partner, Wedlake Bell LLP

Speakers:

Jennifer Brunton, Director at Bores Group Ltd

Adam Betts, Partner, Wedlake Bell (non-contentious commercial, IP, data protection, IT & tech)

Maya de Silva, Solicitor, Wedlake Bell

Euan Welsh, Head of Projects, StableLogic



Why should you attend?



Prior experiences underscore the effective strategies for integrating new technology vendors, a process familiar to most organisations. Our industry representatives on the panel will delve into crucial aspects of procurement, benchmarking, legal compliance, as well as privacy and security considerations inherent in this undertaking. The current dynamics in technology sales pose challenges for customers seeking personalised services with robust support. What strategies can organisations employ to maximise the benefits derived from their technology providers?

Who should attend:

IT Lawyers (in private practice and in-house)

IT Law academics and students

Tech sector professionals & managers involved in technology procurement

Anyone interested in selling or buying technology services

Event outline:



Participate in our 60-minute panel conversation delving into current trends and optimal strategies in:

• Procuring technology vendors

• Balancing risks with business objectives

• Approaching benchmarking

• Negotiation and legal considerations

• Conducting security due diligence

• Addressing privacy concerns

This webinar is indispensable for technology procurement professionals and legal experts aiding their clients and teams in planning, risk assessment, negotiation strategies, and mitigating the risk of data breaches.



Given that technology plays a central role in the success of every organisation, the imperative to swiftly onboard technology services often takes precedence over the inclination to mitigate legal, data security, and privacy risks. Adhering to a set of straightforward principles can allow organisations to leverage technology services while minimising exposure to undesirable outcomes.

Speaker details:

Alexander Dittel, Partner, Head of Data Protection

Alex is a seasoned data protection lawyer with substantial experience both in-house and in private practice. He serves as the Data Protection Officer for numerous clients, offering guidance on compliance, transactional matters, regulatory issues, and dispute resolution. With a background that includes roles at a startup, Google, and leading technology law firms in the City, Alex has cultivated a pragmatic problem-solving style that is valued by his clients. He is a frequent contributor to Privacy Laws & Business and PLC Magazine, and he also serves as the editor of the firm's data protection podcast.



Jennifer Brunton, Director, Bores Group Ltd



Jennifer began her professional career within Corporate and Larger Business Banking before venturing into entrepreneurship where she established and led a successful Early Years Pre-School, allowing her to achieve professionally while striking a balance with the care of her young family. In recent years, with the Pre School operating itself, Jennifer has integrated her extensive financial and business expertise to transition into a career within Information Security. As a Certified Cyber Security Professional and qualified Lead Auditor in ISO 27001, Jennifer now provides Information Security consultancy, primarily in governance, risk and compliance, as well as specialising in implementing information security management systems for companies, with a focus on ISO 27001. Jennifer’s diverse skill set in business management, risk assessment and continual improvement, honed through her years of successful entrepreneurship, now positions her with a unique perspective within the field Information Security. Her insights effectively aid businesses in integrating tailored security practices aligned with their strategic objectives.

Adam Betts, Partner, Commercial, IP, IT

Adam is a Partner specialising in providing non-contentious advice on general commercial law and contracts. His expertise encompasses the protection and exploitation of intellectual property rights, software development (including apps), integration, licensing, and support and maintenance. Additionally, Adam advises on technology and business-process outsourcing, online business, consumer law, and data protection and security. His clients represent a diverse spectrum of industries, including technology, hospitality (hotel and restaurant), beverages (spirits and beers), retail, sports, design, financial services, property and construction, and healthcare, among others. While Adam finds fulfilment in advising start-ups, early-stage ventures, and rapidly growing businesses, he also brings extensive experience to bear on intricate technology outsourcing projects. This involves system development, testing, integration, support and maintenance, and business continuity, particularly for clients operating in regulated industries.

Maya de Silva, Solicitor, Wedlake Bell

Maya specialises in advising clients on non-contentious intellectual property, information technology and general commercial law. She advises clients in a range of sectors including retail, healthcare, technology, creative/design and property. Maya focuses on understanding her clients' needs and working collaboratively to progress matters. She also advises clients on general data protection compliance and cybersecurity. She has contributed to commercial publications and has co-authored publications on data protection topics in collaboration with Alexander Dittel.

Euan Welsh, Head of Projects, StableLogic

Euan became part of StableLogic in 2019, initially serving as a Lead Consultant and now assuming the leadership of the Project Management team. In addition to nurturing and advancing a diverse team of project and program managers, his role centres on strategically implementing and overseeing transformations across various technology services. This includes managing endeavours like SD-WAN migrations, CCaaS implementations, UCaaS transformations, and software development projects. Euan's primary focus involves providing support for large-scale, multinational transformations with multi-million-pound scopes. He collaborates with clients to mitigate program risks, institute best practices and governance, and collaborate on optimising processes to realize the benefits of strategic changes.

Administration notes:

Fees:

The cost of attending this event is £35 + VAT (£42) for SCL members and £70 + VAT (£84) for non-members. To enquire about SCL membership and receive the discounted fee, please email hello@scl.org. Fees can be paid by Mastercard, Visa or bank transfer.

How to book:

Can be made online or you can email hello@scl.org and request an invoice.



Please note:

All invoices for attendance at this meeting must be paid within 30 days of the invoice date or prior to the date of this event whichever is earlier.

A note on fees for remote bookings:

Remote bookings are the same price as in-person bookings so that SCL can cover the costs of the tech support that’s needed to offer a fully hybrid event. The costs related to providing a fully hybrid event are often higher than having delegates at the venue in person but, as an educational charity, we want to make sure that our events are as accessible as possible. We ensure that the high level of insight, training, and expertise offered at our events is available to both in-person and remote attendees. Additionally, the recording and any event materials are available for all attendees to access and re-watch after the event has taken place.

Concessionary rates:

For academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact hello@scl.org for more information.



Booking terms and conditions:

Please see here for SCL events T&C's



Substitute delegates:

If you are unable to attend, a substitute may attend in your place provided that you notify the SCL office in advance (hello@scl.org or 07948 517049) and pay the appropriate registration fee.

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months from the date of payment including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £165.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact the SCL office on Tel: 07948517049 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students:

SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



SCL Code of Conduct for SCL events:

SCL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices. We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery are not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media. Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



Event changes:

It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of SCL to change the venue, content, and timings of an event or to substitute speakers. The safety and well-being of our delegates are paramount and therefore in-person events may be converted to online events due to government restrictions or travel disruption.

SCL – Tech Law for Everyone The leading educational charity for the tech law community