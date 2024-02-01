SCL Trainee Committee Breakfast Panel – Trends in Tech and Tech law for 2024 - Thursday 1 February 2024, London from 08:45 am (registration and breakfast from 08:15am)

When: 01/02/2024

Code:

This event is taking place in person only and will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.

SCL Trainee Committee Breakfast Panel – Trends in Tech and Tech law for 2024

Date: Thursday 1 February 2024

Time: 08:45 - 09:30 am (registration and breakfast from 08:15 - 08:45 am)

Venue: Bristows LLP, 100 Victoria Embankment, London, EC4Y 0DH

Speakers (with more to be confirmed):

Vik Khurana, Partner at Bristows



Why should you attend:

This panel discussion will provide a forum for attendees to hear from expert speakers about trends for the year ahead in tech and tech law, and the impact of these for clients and legal practice. There will also be an opportunity to put your questions to the panel and network with fellow trainee solicitors and junior lawyers

Who should attend:

Trainee solicitors

Junior lawyers



Event outline :

Join us for this breakfast panel discussion dedicated to considering expected tech developments in 2024 and how these may impact clients and legal practice. This is an essential event for trainee solicitors and junior lawyers with an interest in the subject.



2023 was a year which saw rapid and significant technological advance across a wide range of areas, from developments in generative AI, to the metaverse and beyond. In this panel discussion, our speakers will consider the technological developments to come in the year ahead, as well as the associated opportunities and challenges for clients. At the end, attendees will also have the opportunity to put their questions to the panel before networking.

Speaker details (with more to follow):

Vik Khurana, Partner, Bristows LLP

Vik specialises in all aspects of commercial technology law, including strategic sourcing, technology-based transactions, software development & licensing, cloud computing, digital strategy, e-commerce, IT/IP aspects of corporate transactions, and other arrangements involving the use or exploitation of IP and technology. In addition, he has a growing practice in emerging disruptive technologies such as Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence, advising both high-growth and established businesses as they develop, deploy and scale new products and services in the market. Vik is a member of the SCL Tech Transactions Group.



